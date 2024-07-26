Intel hires Micron's technology development chief to lead Intel Foundry manufacturing operations

Intel has appointed Dr. Naga Chandrasekaran as chief global operations officer, executive vice president and general manager of Intel Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain organization. He will be responsible for all of Intel's manufacturing operations in his role. Chandrasekaran joined Intel from Micron, where he was responsible for developing process technologies.

Dr. Chandrasekaran will be a part of Intel's executive leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Pat Gelsinger. His appointment is set to begin on August 12, and he will oversee Intel Foundry's global manufacturing operations and strategic planning, including Fab Sort Manufacturing, Assembly Test Manufacturing, corporate quality assurance, and supply chain management. Essentially, he will be responsible for all manufacturing operations at Intel, including making processors for Intel itself and fabricating chips for Intel's clients.

"Naga is a highly accomplished executive whose deep semiconductor manufacturing and technology development expertise will be a tremendous addition to our team," said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive of Intel. "As we continue to build a globally resilient semiconductor supply chain and create the world's first systems foundry for the AI era, Naga’s leadership will help us to accelerate our progress and capitalize on the significant long-term growth opportunities ahead."

The appointment marks a significant leadership transition within the Intel Foundry manufacturing organization in less than three months after Kevin O'Buckley replaced Stuart Pann in mid-May. Naga Chandrasekaran replaces Keyvan Esfarjani, who is retiring after nearly three decades at Intel. Esfarjani, who has been a cornerstone of Intel for almost 30 years, contributed significantly to the company's global supply chain resilience and manufacturing. He will remain with Intel until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition for Chandrasekaran.

Chandrasekaran brings over 20 years of experience from his tenure at Micron, where he held various senior leadership roles. Most recently he led global technology development and engineering efforts related to scaling memory devices, advanced packaging, and emerging technology solutions. His comprehensive background includes process and equipment development, device technology, and mask technology. At Intel, Chandrasekaran will work closely with other key Intel Foundry leaders: Dr. Ann Kelleher, Kevin O'Buckley, and Lorenzo Flores.