TSMC charts a course to trillion-transistor chips, eyes 1nm monolithic chips with 200 billion transistors

At the IEDM conference, TSMC charted a course to delivering chip packages with one trillion transistors, much like Intel divulged last year. Those behemoths will come courtesy of 3D-packaged collections of chiplets on a single chip package, but TSMC is also working to develop chips with 200 billion transistors on a single piece of silicon. To meet that goal, the company reaffirmed that it is working on 2nm-class N2 and N2P production nodes and 1.4nm-class A14 and 1nm-class A10 fabrication processes that are due by 2030.

In addition, TSMC foresees advancements in packaging technologies (CoWoS, InFO, SoIC, etc.), allowing it to build massive multi-chiplet solutions packing more than a trillion transistors around 2030.

(Image credit: TSMC)

The development of leading-edge process technologies has slowed somewhat during recent years as chipmakers face technological and financial challenges. TSMC faces the same challenges as other companies, but the world's largest foundry is confident that it will be able to advance its production nodes in terms of performance, power, and transistor density in the next five or six years as TSMC launches its 2nm, 1.4nm, and 1nm nodes.

Nvidia's 80-billion-transistor GH100 is one of the most complex monolithic processors on the market, and according to TSMC, there will be even more complex monolithic chips with over 100 billion transistors soon. But building such large processors is getting more complex and expensive, so many companies opt for multi-chiplet designs. For example, AMD's Instinct MI300X and Intel's Ponte Vecchio consist of dozens of chiplets.

This trend will continue, and several years down the road, we will see multi-chiplet solutions consisting of over a trillion transistors, according to TSMC. But at the same time, monolithic chips will continue to gain complexity, and we will see monolithic processors featuring a whopping 200 billion transistors, according to one of TSMC's presentations at IEDM.

TSMC and its customers must develop both logic and packaging technologies in lockstep, with the former feeding the latter with density improvements, which is why the company included both the evolution of production nodes and the packaging technologies on the same slide.