Nvidia earned nearly as much as its next 9 fabless rivals combined last year

News
By published

Demand for AI set to continue.

Nvidia Hopper H100 die shot
(Image credit: Nvidia)

The global semiconductor industry saw explosive growth in 2024, mainly driven by sales of processors for AI applications, according to TrendForce. The Top 10 largest fabless chip developers earned nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars last year; roughly half of that sum came from Nvidia.

The largest fabless chip designers generated $249.8 billion in revenue, up 49% from the previous year. The growth boomed due to skyrocketing demand for AI GPUs, ASICs, adjacent chips (e.g., network processors, DPUs), datacenter CPUs, and recovered demand for client PCs. Market consolidation also intensified, with the Top 5 firms now accounting for over 90% of the revenue among the Top 10.

(Image credit: TrendForce)

Nvidia was at the forefront of the industry and extended its dominance, posting $124.3 billion in revenue (a 125% increase from 2023) and capturing 50% of the revenue share. Hopper-based H100, H20, and H200 GPUs drove the company’s revenue increase, as Blackwell-based B200/GB200/B100 only emerged in the fourth quarter. As demand for Blackwell parts — which are believed to be more expensive than Hopper GPUs — increases this year, they will likely enable an even higher revenue for the green company this year.

Qualcomm ranked second, earning $34.86 billion, a 13% year-over-year increase. The company’s growth came from smartphones, the automotive sector, and PCs, a new source of the company’s revenue. The company secured a legal victory against Arm, and there are no risks that the latter will withdraw its licenses. The company also confirmed its interest in datacenter CPUs, though its entry into this market is likely a few years down the road.

Broadcom held third place, with its semiconductor unit bringing in $30.64 billion, up 8% from the previous year. AI-related products accounted for more than 30% of its semiconductor revenue. Despite a mid-year slump, demand for wireless communication, broadband, and server storage will drive the company’s growth in 2025.

AMD followed in fourth, increasing revenue by 14% to $25.79 billion. Its server business surged by 94%, boosting its position in datacenters and the cloud. Strategic partnerships with Dell, Google, and Microsoft are expected to help sustain its momentum, according to TrendForce.

MediaTek secured the fifth spot, with $16.52 billion in revenue, marking a 19% annual increase. The company’s success was driven by mainstream 5G smartphones, power management chips, and AI-related products. Its collaboration with Nvidia on Project Digits positions it for further expansion in 2025 as AI integration in mobile devices increases.

Marvell was the sixth largest fabless chip designer, with 5.637 billion in revenue, up 2% from the previous year. Realtek moved to seventh place with $3.53 billion (16% YoY growth), benefiting from a recovery in PC and automotive-related sales. Meanwhile, Novatek dropped to eighth, with revenue declining 10% to $3.2 billion.

Will Semiconductor and MPS closed the top ten, each showing 21% revenue growth, reaching $3.05 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. Will Semiconductor benefited from high-end CMOS image sensors in Android phones and autonomous vehicles, while MPS saw success as its power management chips entered the AI server supply chain.

TrendForce expects AI to drive growth in various sectors, from datacenters to personal devices, in 2025.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

More about tech industry
Jensen Huang at GTC 2024

Watch Jensen Huang’s Nvidia GTC 2025 keynote here — Blackwell 300 AI GPUs expected
AMD

AMD Radeon RX 9070-series GPU supply to stabilize after April claims AIB partner Yeston
Blackwell RTX Pro

Nvidia Blackwell RTX Pro with up to 96GB of VRAM — even more demand for the limited supply of GPUs
See more latest
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • emike09
    Yet they still gave us the RTX 5000 series. You'd think the last two years of excellent sales would have spurred a bigger push in R&D. Here's hoping the 6000 series takes advantage of this massive capital and we can have a repeat of the 3000 series - huge jump in performance and a drop in price compared to the 2000 series.
    Reply
  • cyrusfox
    emike09 said:
    Yet they still gave us the RTX 5000 series. You'd think the last two years of excellent sales would have spurred a bigger push in R&D. Here's hoping the 6000 series takes advantage of this massive capital and we can have a repeat of the 3000 series - huge jump in performance and a drop in price compared to the 2000 series.
    I truly think they will only ever be priced against competition, and as they have none, the moon is where it will continue to be unless either AMD or Intel can begin to vie for the high end.
    Reply
  • DS426
    emike09 said:
    Yet they still gave us the RTX 5000 series. You'd think the last two years of excellent sales would have spurred a bigger push in R&D. Here's hoping the 6000 series takes advantage of this massive capital and we can have a repeat of the 3000 series - huge jump in performance and a drop in price compared to the 2000 series.
    R&D??? That's not the problem, it's QA/QC and allocating supplies to markets other than AI. And nVidia wasn't generous or such in "giving us RTX 5000 series." It's the worst gaming dGPU launch that nVidia has possibly ever had, and if anything, AMD has closed the gap... even while "only going mid-tier" this generation.

    There's nothing to learn -- it's always going to be following the money trail. nVidia wouldn't have the highest tech market cap in the world if it was some kind of "righteous" tech or gaming company; they maximized their potential as a core dGPU company and foundation with CUDA and the professional dev and enterprise community, so here we find ourselves today as is.

    Sorry bud and no offense to nVidia fans but I think a lot of mindsights are far from practical life.
    Reply
  • renz496
    emike09 said:
    Yet they still gave us the RTX 5000 series. You'd think the last two years of excellent sales would have spurred a bigger push in R&D. Here's hoping the 6000 series takes advantage of this massive capital and we can have a repeat of the 3000 series - huge jump in performance and a drop in price compared to the 2000 series.
    Process node. 50 series still on the same node as 40 series. Cheaper? TSMC keep raising the price of their mature node. 5nm is not even their most bleeding edge node and we still see price increase on that.
    Reply
Most Popular
Blackwell RTX Pro
Nvidia Blackwell RTX Pro with up to 96GB of VRAM — even more demand for the limited supply of GPUs
Nvidia data center GPU roadmap 2025 showing Rubin and Rubin Ultra
Nvidia announces Rubin GPUs in 2026, Rubin Ultra in 2027, Feynam also added to roadmap
Microsoft
Nvidia’s new silicon photonics-based 400 Tb/s switch platforms enable clusters with millions of GPUs
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300
Nvidia announces Blackwell Ultra B300 —1.5X faster than B200 with 288GB HBM3e and 15 PFLOPS dense FP4
AMD Vega Series
AMD RX Vega 64 runs Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at well over 30FPS in Linux with RADV driver
Ascent GX10
Asus' mini supercomputer taps Nvidia Grace Blackwell chip for 1,000 AI TOPS
HP Omen 16 Slim
HP's new Omen 16 Slim goes up to an RTX 5070 and is 16% slimmer than its predecessor
HP OmniBook X
HP updates its OmniBook X line with a lattice-free keyboard, processors from AMD and Intel
Jensen Huang at GTC 2024
Watch Jensen Huang’s Nvidia GTC 2025 keynote here — Blackwell 300 AI GPUs expected
Seagate
GPU meets PCIe-based hard drives: Seagate and Nvidia demo NVMe HDDs