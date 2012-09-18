Blizzard Reducing Diablo III Inferno Difficulty...Again

Last month, Blizzard released its big 1.0.4 Diablo III patch, bringing with it several large changes such as legendary item improvements and the paragon leveling system.
Additionally, the developers decided to bring out the nerf bats and go to town on the Inferno difficulty. Although Blizzard devs may have stated they were going "full steam ahead" on the highly anticipated PvP patch, it looks like they aren't ready to put those bats away just yet.
In a developer's blog post Friday, Blizzard detailed some of the upcoming changes with the 1.0.5 patch. In short, the plan is to: "Reduce the effectiveness of select defensive skills. Reduce monster damage by more than the mitigation lost by these skills. Putting both changes together, players actually take less damage than before."
"High incoming monster damage combined with extremely powerful defensive skills make those skills and runes feel mandatory," Blizzard explains. "Our goal is that by simultaneously nerfing defensive skills and reducing incoming damage, players who choose to continue using these defensive skills will take less damage overall, and players who choose to forego these "mandatory" skills will find themselves more survivable than what you would currently experience on live."
Although defensive skills will be taking major nerfs across the board, all of the damage in the Inferno difficulty will be taking an even bigger hit. The exact numbers are still being worked on, but you should expect a decrease in damage by at least 25%. The change is designed to promote greater build diversity, but players who already steam roll through the Inferno difficulty will find the changes unnecessary.
Luckily for them, 1.0.5 will also bring along a "Monster Power" system. No specifics were given on the system, but Blizzard did state it would be similar to the "players X" option in Diablo II, a chat command function that allowed solo players to adjust difficulty levels as if there were X number of players in the game. Head on over to the blog post for more information on the upcoming changes.
Looting fix : Satisfied.
Most importantly they are putting in the Monster Power system (which other sites have the info on), which will let you increase or lower monster power to whatever you want, so make it so hard you cant beat it, or make it lower to just have fun killing things. Your rewards get adjusted accordingly.
Overall this is a great change. It fixes teh problems of mandatory skills which was huge and made my zerker, as well as a few other classes, very limited and boring. And it fixes the problem of some people wanting it harder while others do not since they dont have the absurd amounts of time to get uber gear or want to spend stupid amounts of real money to also get the gear so they can actually play the harder difficulties. Plus its just gonna be nice to be able to bump up the difficulty at lower levels where it was too easy. It makes leveling more fun.
D3 is the most discouraging game I've played ever.
RMAH killed this game
Blizzard knows it
and they are laughing all the way to the bank at the countless amounts of people who are still buying from it.
Who do you think really won in this?
The users who complained about the patch
or the company who are making free money for doing nothing but having a forum open for people to sell things.
RMAH is a very public legal internet mafia
If RMAH didnt exist, looting would be back to normal D2 days, and people would be more satisfied with what they were finding. having more fun. I lost hope for D3, I definitely wont be getting back into that again.
Torchlight 2 is coming in a few days. MY BODY IS READY!
2 days later Torchlight 2 release = Diablo 3 sink another step deeper.
btw, Torchlight 2 is top seller on steam now lol
I'm doing this as a way of saying "sorry" to my inner gamer who was very disappointed in D3.