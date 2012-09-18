Trending

Blizzard Reducing Diablo III Inferno Difficulty...Again

By

Blizzard to reduce all damage in Inferno by at least 25%

Last month, Blizzard released its big 1.0.4 Diablo III patch, bringing with it several large changes such as legendary item improvements and the paragon leveling system.

Additionally, the developers decided to bring out the nerf bats and go to town on the Inferno difficulty. Although Blizzard devs may have stated they were going "full steam ahead" on the highly anticipated PvP patch, it looks like they aren't ready to put those bats away just yet.

In a developer's blog post Friday, Blizzard detailed some of the upcoming changes with the 1.0.5 patch. In short, the plan is to: "Reduce the effectiveness of select defensive skills. Reduce monster damage by more than the mitigation lost by these skills. Putting both changes together, players actually take less damage than before."

"High incoming monster damage combined with extremely powerful defensive skills make those skills and runes feel mandatory," Blizzard explains. "Our goal is that by simultaneously nerfing defensive skills and reducing incoming damage, players who choose to continue using these defensive skills will take less damage overall, and players who choose to forego these "mandatory" skills will find themselves more survivable than what you would currently experience on live."

Although defensive skills will be taking major nerfs across the board, all of the damage in the Inferno difficulty will be taking an even bigger hit. The exact numbers are still being worked on, but you should expect a decrease in damage by at least 25%. The change is designed to promote greater build diversity, but players who already steam roll through the Inferno difficulty will find the changes unnecessary.

Luckily for them, 1.0.5 will also bring along a "Monster Power" system. No specifics were given on the system, but Blizzard did state it would be similar to the "players X" option in Diablo II, a chat command function that allowed solo players to adjust difficulty levels as if there were X number of players in the game. Head on over to the blog post for more information on the upcoming changes.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

39 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jkflipflop98 18 September 2012 10:02
    Meh. Borderlands 2 launches on Steam in about an hour.

    Looting fix : Satisfied.
    Reply
  • bustapr 18 September 2012 10:03
    in other words players complained about inferno difficulty loot not being all that amazing and it wasnt worth the time to actually beat inferno. real money auction ruined this game in so many ways.
    Reply
  • Borisblade7 18 September 2012 10:10
    Very misleading article title. Actually they are nerfing defensive stats too so overall its a minor difficulty decrease.

    Most importantly they are putting in the Monster Power system (which other sites have the info on), which will let you increase or lower monster power to whatever you want, so make it so hard you cant beat it, or make it lower to just have fun killing things. Your rewards get adjusted accordingly.

    Overall this is a great change. It fixes teh problems of mandatory skills which was huge and made my zerker, as well as a few other classes, very limited and boring. And it fixes the problem of some people wanting it harder while others do not since they dont have the absurd amounts of time to get uber gear or want to spend stupid amounts of real money to also get the gear so they can actually play the harder difficulties. Plus its just gonna be nice to be able to bump up the difficulty at lower levels where it was too easy. It makes leveling more fun.
    Reply
  • audi911 18 September 2012 10:33
    Another failed attempt to get people to come back to a game that they failed so miserably on.
    D3 is the most discouraging game I've played ever.
    RMAH killed this game
    Blizzard knows it
    and they are laughing all the way to the bank at the countless amounts of people who are still buying from it.

    Who do you think really won in this?
    The users who complained about the patch
    or the company who are making free money for doing nothing but having a forum open for people to sell things.

    RMAH is a very public legal internet mafia
    Reply
  • bustapr 18 September 2012 10:46
    the real problem with the RMAH is that by its nature, items had to be alot rarer. if loot drops were like D2, the RMAH would be filled with rare items and wouldnt fetch much cash. but his just came and bit Blizzard in the ass because faithful players were painstakingly beating inferno over and over again, but didnt get any amazing legendaries or other great loot. Those faithful players started leaving, so blizzard had to make inferno easier just so that beating inferno multiple times wasnt considered too much risk for crap reward.

    If RMAH didnt exist, looting would be back to normal D2 days, and people would be more satisfied with what they were finding. having more fun. I lost hope for D3, I definitely wont be getting back into that again.

    Torchlight 2 is coming in a few days. MY BODY IS READY!
    Reply
  • 18 September 2012 11:06
    Diablo 3 is terrible. Long live Path of Exile. It's what Diablo 3 should have been.
    Reply
  • bllue 18 September 2012 11:07
    Torchlight 2 is coming in 2 days guys, no need to worry as Diablo 3 will be irrelevant from then on.
    Reply
  • 18 September 2012 11:14
    Everyone keeps mentioning Torchlight 2. That game will be okay, but not nearly as impressive as Path of Exile. It's what D3 should have been. Check out the skill system. I've never seen anything like it.
    Reply
  • tomfreak 18 September 2012 11:42
    today borderland 2 release = Diablo 3 sink deeper.

    2 days later Torchlight 2 release = Diablo 3 sink another step deeper.

    btw, Torchlight 2 is top seller on steam now lol

    Reply
  • lashabane 18 September 2012 11:43
    I'm preloaded for T2 and am downloading Borderlands 2 now.

    I'm doing this as a way of saying "sorry" to my inner gamer who was very disappointed in D3.
    Reply