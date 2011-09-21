Trending

Battlefield 3 Multiplayer Beta Plans, System Requirements

EA is launching an open multiplayer beta for Battlefield 3 next week, and has now provided the minimum and recommended system specs for PC gamers.

Electronic Arts is now inviting gamers to participate in the Battlefield 3 multiplayer beta which begins on September 29, 2011 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows PC. The beta will be set in Paris on the Operation Metro map and pit two elite tactical units against each other in the series’ popular Rush Mode. One side will take the offensive by attacking M-COM stations while the opposing squad will defend and protect.

"Gamers who pre-order the digital PC version of the game at Origin (powered by EA) will be granted early access to the beta starting on September 27, 2011," EA said Tuesday. "In addition, all customers that pre-ordered a Limited Edition of Medal of Honor will also receive early access to the beta starting on September 27, 2011."

In addition to the beta announcement, EA provided the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version, as seen below:

Minimum System Requirements:

  • OS: Windows Vista (Service Pack 2) 32-Bit
  • Processor: 2 GHz dual-core (Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Athlon X2 2.7 GHz)
  • Memory: 2 GB
  • Hard Drive: 20 GB
  • GPU (AMD): DirectX 10.1 compatible with 512 MB RAM (ATI Radeon 3000, 4000, 5000 or 6000 series, with ATI Radeon 3870 or higher performance)
  • GPU (Nvidia): DirectX 10.1 compatible with 512 MB RAM (Nvidia GeForce 8, 9, 200, 300, 400 or 500 series with Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT or higher performance)
  • Sound Card: DirectX compatible
  • Keyboard and mouse
  • DVD-ROM drive

Recommended System Requirements:

  • OS: Windows 7 64-bit
  • Processor: Quad-core CPU
  • Memory: 4 GB
  • Hard Drive: 20 GB
  • GPU: DirectX 11 compatible with 1024 MB RAM (Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 or ATI Radeon 6950)
  • Sound Card: DirectX compatible
  • Keyboard and mouse
  • DVD-ROM drive

"Gamers in the beta can also log onto Battlelog, the game’s free social media network that allows gamers to communicate and compete with friends, track their stats and share their progress," EA added Tuesday. "Battlelog extends the in-game experience to be accessible anywhere, whether on a PC, console or handheld device. Players are also invited to join the EA Gun Club for the latest shooter news, and to receive in-game benefits including access to the M1911 pistol and distinct badges in Battlefield 3. The M1911 pistol will also be available to registered Battlefield veterans."

For more information about the upcoming Battlefield 3 beta, head here.

85 Comments Comment from the forums
  • billybobser 21 September 2011 18:09
    Ati 6950 as 'recommended', that is a bit steep. I wonder what enthusiast settings will be.
  • 21 September 2011 18:15
    "Hard Drive: 20 GB"

    At this rate, SSDs need to be a whole lot cheaper for them to ever get popular. BF3 still looking good.
  • bdizzle11 21 September 2011 18:16
    Looks like it may be just as taxing on the system as people were saying, lets hope this definitely means theres no console-ish part to it.
  • haxs101 21 September 2011 18:16
    6950, damn. Highest specs i've ever seen.

    Hope my gtx 570 sli will work good lol.
  • Gman450 21 September 2011 18:18
    The minimum requirements seems reasonable.
  • Gulli 21 September 2011 18:18
    I'm glad I finally see my HD 5870 challenged (by Crysis 2 and BF3).
  • Darkerson 21 September 2011 18:19
    Nifty. Looks like I dont need to upgrade anything for this when it hits. :D
  • bdizzle11 21 September 2011 18:21
    bdizzle11Looks like it may be just as taxing on the system as people were saying, lets hope this definitely means theres no console-ish part to it.I bought a 60gb SSD planning on it being a boot drive, at this point ill just install bf3 on it and put fraps on the same drive.
  • goodguy713 21 September 2011 18:30
    im shure a 6870 will run this pretty well also .. although its making me think about getting another 6870 for crossfire.. hmm
  • kcorp2003 21 September 2011 18:37
    yeah i'm hoping my HD4870 can play this @ 720p with medium ish graphical settings. looking foward to the BETA. Rendering Architect at DICE said the BETA is closer to the alpha build and will lack some features supports in Dx11. can't wait to play the final game on OCT 25th!!!!!
