Getac's Z710 Tablet is Designed to Take a Beating

If James Bond, Ethan Hunt or the White Spy ever needed a tablet for some super secret espionage, an easily smashable iPad wouldn't be the ideal choice. The newly released Getac Z710 on the other hand, may be a better choice for extreme spying. According to the company, the Z710 is the "world's most compact and robust Android tablet".
Equipped with a Gorilla Glass display and a rubberized shell casing that encompasses the entirety of the tablet, the Z710 is engineered to take some serious abuse. Although we probably wouldn't suggest using it as target practice, the Getac Z710 is a suitable tablet for harsh work environments.
Measuring in at 8.5 x 5.6-inches with slightly more than one-inch in thickness, the 2-pound tablet isn't the most portable of tablets. But its ability to survive drops of up to six feet, its certified protection against dust and liquids as well as its ability to operate in extreme temperatures as low as -4°F and high as 122°F makes it one tough cookie.
Another appealing aspect of the tablet for work environments is the company's LumiBond technology, allowing users wearing gloves to easily interact with the capacitive touch display. The Android 2.3 tablet is equipped with most standard tablet features including a front camera, a 5MP rear camera, GPS, Wi-Fi, barcode/RFID reader, Bluetooth and 3G availability.
While the speeds of the device won't match up to today's powerhouse tablets, the price of the Getac Z710 would make you think otherwise. With the standard Wi-Fi tablet selling for $1499 and the 3G version selling for $1799, this tablet not only takes a beating, it dishes one out too... on your wallet.
