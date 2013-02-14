Gigabyte U2442 Extreme Ultrabook Announced

The recently announced Gigabyte U2442F Ultrabook features a 14" 1600x900 display and Nvidia Optimus graphics that pair the onboard Intel HD 4000 graphics with a Nvidia GeForce GT 650M. As is increasingly the norm with this generation of Ultrabooks, it is available with either an Intel Core i7-3517U (1.9 GHz to 3.0 GHz) or a i7-3537U (2.0 GHz to 3.1 GHz) and 4 or 8 GB of DDR3 RAM.
The Ultrabook is also available with a variety of physical storage options including a single 128 or 256 GB SSD and a 128 GB SSD combined with a 750 GB or 1 TB mechanical drive. All configurations of the U2442F feature a "self-sensing" backlit keyboard, a 1.3 MP webcam and an assortment of I/O ports including 2 USB 3.0, HDMI and a SD card reader
The U2442F is installed with Windows 7 or Windows 8 Operating systems. For more information on availability and pricing visit the product page.
Agreed, but 1600x900 still looks great on a 14" screen. The PPI is pretty much the same as a 17" laptop with a 1080p display.
I really like the look of this laptop, I may have to purchase this.
It's graphics card. It has significantly more GPU then any other ultrabook on the market (that I'm aware of). Most ultrabooks just have the HD4000 and that's it
The 15" retina macbook pro is probably just as portable as this ultrabook. the rMBP is only 0.85" thick, and it's weight is around that of earlier gen 13" MBP's.
it is not a common chip but there are other books with it, heck there is an asus on newegg that for $2k has the 650m and includes a nexus 7 8gig tablet model ASUS UX51VZ-DH71