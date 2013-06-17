Trending

Report: Intel Haswell-E Halo Platform Will Have Eight Cores

We've had plenty of Haswell talk over the last few weeks, but are you ready for some more?

Intel just announced its Ivy Bridge successor, Haswell, a couple of weeks ago at Computex 2013 in Taipei. However, leaked information regarding Haswell-E has us excited for 2014.

 

According to leaked information obtained by VR-Zone, Intel will offer an eight-core CPU in its Haswell-E lineup expected in the second half of next year. According to VR-Zone, Haswell-E will see Intel move away from four-core configurations of GPU-less dies and offer a choice of six- and eight-core CPUs with up to 20 MB of L3 cache. Maximum TDP for these 22nm Hi-k processors is said to be in the range of 130W and 140W. Haswell-E will apparently also bring support for DDR4 as well as Intel's new Wellsburg mobo chipsets. Wellsburg in turn will support up to six USB 3.0 ports, up to eight USB 2.0 ports, up to 10 SATA 6 Gbps ports, Integrated Clock support, and a TDP of 6.5W.

Beyond Haswell-E, rumor has it we can expect the 14nm Broadwell in 2015, which will then give way to Skylake.

  • swordrage 17 June 2013 18:27
    'Four-core configurations of GPU less dies'?? I think this needs a correction
  • Shneiky 17 June 2013 18:31
    10987563 said:
    'Four-core configurations of GPU less dies'?? I think this needs a correction

    Makes perfect sense to me.

  • zeek the geek 17 June 2013 18:34
    2014? This should have been what we saw for this year already.. Common Intel this is sounding much better than your current stutter releases.
  • milktea 17 June 2013 18:39
    20MB L3 cache and DDR4 support sounded good.
    Let's see if Intel could bring down that 140W TDP to about 70W.
  • kenyee 17 June 2013 18:44
    Aren't these the new ones that are soldered to the board or is that the next generation?
  • ojas 17 June 2013 18:47
    10987600 said:
    2014? This should have been what we saw for this year already.. Common Intel this is sounding much better than your current stutter releases.
    It's Haswell-E. I think they like releasing the Extreme edition chips a year later, don't ask me why...

    10987625 said:
    20MB L3 cache and DDR4 support sounded good.
    Let's see if Intel could bring down that 140W TDP to about 70W.
    Are you even serious? They're going from 6 cores within 130w to 8 within 140w, and that's not enough for you? They're not going to pull physics from their backside, you know. Wait till they hit 5nm, maybe then you'll get 8 cores @ 4 GHz under 70.

    Look at their standard mainstream parts if you'd like to see stuff around 70w.
  • hixbot 17 June 2013 18:48
    Can we just skip Ivy-E and go to Haswell-E?
  • ojas 17 June 2013 18:53
    10987639 said:
    Aren't these the new ones that are soldered to the board or is that the next generation?
    Dude, did you even read the whole thing? Socket LGA 2011-3. LGA. Land Grid Array. Not BGA. Socket LGA 2011-3. SOCKET.

    All current chips come in some sort of BGA packaging, Broadwell will be the entirely soldered generation, but then Broadwell won't release for the desktop (at least not in a socketed form), and we'll skip straight to Skylake that WILL NOT BE SOLDERED.

    Hope that helps.
  • dgingeri 17 June 2013 18:57
    Still only 40 lanes of PCIe? Grrr... I need 48, darnit. I need it to handle dual video cards, a raid controller and 10Gbe, and that takes 48 lanes.
    Reply
    It looks really nice...except for the inevitable $1000+ pricetag.

    for the price of one cpu + motherboard, we'll be able to build 2 complete 8-core AMD desktops
