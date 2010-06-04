Trending

HUGE Ereader Packs Two 14.1-inch LCDs

Microsoft's dual screen tablet, the Courier, attracted a lot of attention. Sleek and innovative, it was touted as an ereader, tablet and netbook all in one and it was unlike anything we'd seen before.

Unfortunately, the device was axed and it looks like it may never see the light of day. However, that doesn't mean we won't see other products that mimic the design. Though it's not quite as slick as the Courier, Kno debuted its digital textbook at D8 yesterday and we're kind of impressed in an, "Oh my God, it's MASSIVE!" kind of way.

With two 14.1-inch displays, this is a big and cumbersome device. However, if you can see past the fact that it would be pretty difficult to use without a stand, it's kind of neat and the specs aren't that bad either. It packs Nvidia's Tegra 2 chipset, 16GB of storage and a battery that lasts between six and eight hours. Unfortunately, the price is where this falls down. Kno is asking for "under $1000," and right now, we just can't see people spending that much money on a 'digital textbook.' Sure, textbooks are crazy expensive and they weigh a lot more than 5.5 pounds but there are other, cheaper solutions already on the market. And imagine having to replace it if it broke? Yikes.

Read/see more on Engadget.

33 Comments Comment from the forums
  • idisarmu 04 June 2010 05:55
    It's a bit too big. 2x10" might be a bit better.
  • jaysbob 04 June 2010 06:00
    2x the screens, 1/2 the convenience!
  • Parsian 04 June 2010 06:03
    yeah it is kind of inconvenience
  • polly the parrot 04 June 2010 06:11
    Looks easy to break.
  • thrust2night 04 June 2010 06:12
    So now e-readers are the size of laptops?
  • nforce4max 04 June 2010 06:12
    Hopefully it will run Flash and hold up to video streaming online.
  • eddieroolz 04 June 2010 06:27
    I don't think we need 2X14.1", but ~10" screens would be nice.
  • Kelavarus 04 June 2010 07:13
    Am the only one who's surprised at two 14.1" screens yet supposedly 6 to 8 hours of battery life? Regardless of everything else, that's pretty nice.
  • thepinkpanther 04 June 2010 07:40
    HEY U TABLET COMPANY PEOPLE! HOW ABOUT HITTING THE MARKET?!?
  • climber 04 June 2010 08:24
    well a 14" screen and a 14" touch screen keyboard when required would be good, I hate small keyboard touch screens (see iPod Touch). I think it would be nice to have screen real estate that has two 1080P screens, but I'm just a dreamer.
