Minecraft Meets World of Warcraft

Here's a mod the combines the Minecreft engine with a World of Warcraft MMORPG environment.

What do you get when you toss Minecraft and World of Warcraft into a mixing bowl? How about a mod with the strange title of Mine of WorldCraft.

Although some may agree that World of Minecraft may roll off the tongue a little better than the current title, the mod's mixture of words was likely chosen to escape any legal hounds that may be sniffing at the project. Nevertheless, the game itself should remain unscathed. Unfortunately, little else is known about the mod save for what's seen in the video below.

The idea should be fairly obvious: it's a fantasy-based MMORPG using the Minecraft engine. The in-game world features the typical Minecraft pixilated visuals, but the overlying UI is more in tune with Blizzard's game or other MMORPGs on the market. Choose a faction, a gender, a specific class, and you're on your way to hacking up blocky wolves and donning super-awesome armor in a Minecraft/World of Warcraft hybrid environment.

Whether this mod is for real or just a joke on behalf of a very creative film maker, the clip is highly entertaining to watch. Little details will bring a smile to any MMORPG fan's face such as the Night Elf race that will "likely die out due to a shortage of males anytime now" to the description of the Paladin class which reads "Paladins are a weird kind of people with an extreme love for Notch and the color yellow."

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eklipz330 22 September 2011 11:25
    this has to be the nerdiest thing every spawned on the internet
  • CaedenV 22 September 2011 11:27
    what game cant be made in minecraft?
  • alhanelem 22 September 2011 12:13
    would be nice if we could see other minecraft hybrids.
    like a little big planet one or a Sims minecraft hybrid too
  • everix 22 September 2011 12:38
    Sure it's just a video project and not an "actual" mod but it's still awesome.
  • Vahniti 22 September 2011 13:03
    Yeah the simulated mousemovement gives it away. Awesome work though. I love it.
  • mahdhatre 22 September 2011 13:33
    Funny shiet
  • 22 September 2011 14:58
    @Author, this YouTuber has made an official thread to share his videos on the MMO-C offtopic forums. It is indeed random video editing for fun.

    http://www.mmo-champion.com/threads/961151-Minecraft-Mashups
  • TheDane 22 September 2011 16:20
    Wonder why people uses their valuable spare time to build such fugly worlds of cubes.... :-)
  • eddieroolz 22 September 2011 16:33
    That's quite cool in fact, I'm gonna see if I can implement this in my friend's server...
  • 22 September 2011 20:19
    TheDaneWonder why people uses their valuable spare time to build such fugly worlds of cubes.... :-)
    Other than LEGO, there is nothing that you can express your imagination. :)
