Trending

Windows Phone 8 SDK Already Leaked

By

Windows Phone 8 Developer Preview v8.0000.10 has appeared online, but it can only run on Windows 8 Release Preview.

Microsoft is expected to officially release the Windows Phone 8 SDK to developers in a matter of weeks, but somehow it's already leaked online, currently served up on the site WPXAP. It's also reportedly hosted on Microsoft's own server for early adopters, requiring a password.

Supposedly this leaked SDK, Build 8.0000.10, is the real deal, and requires Windows 8 Release Preview 64-bit to use, backing up previous rumors that the SDK would be a Windows 8-only release (both 32 and 64-bit). The entire download weighs a meaty 1.45 GB download, the bulk of which is the WPExpress.zip file which contains the actual SDK.

According to the download listing, there are six additional files accompanying the SDK as seen in the following list:

* Network Monitoring for Windows Phone Applications V1.pdf
* Optimizing Windows Phone Applications for Efficient Battery Consumption V1.pdf
* RPALSDK_LKG25.zip
* Simulation Dashboard for Windows Phone Applications V1.pdf
* Windows Phone 8 Developer Docs.chm
* Windows Phone Apollo Release Notes.htm
* wpexpress.zip

The Developer Docs (chm) reportedly contains all the documentation with the new developer options. One section is called "Windows Phone 8 Developer Preview app models," and describes app models that developers can use on the platform including native development in C++. managed development, mixed-mode app development, and HTML-based app development options.

Another section talks about game development on the Developer Preview platform, revealing that the DirectX feature level supported is 9.3, and the supported vertex shader model is v2.0. The preview platform also currently supports pixel shader model v2.0.

"Microsoft has tried to strike a balance between the feature level support available in DirectX, and considerations like hardware complexity and battery life in bringing DirectX technology to Windows Phone 8 Developer Preview," the document reads. It also states the preview platform only supports Direct3D, and not the entire DirectX runtime.

"Talks continue with key middleware vendors, but we are not able to announce any middleware compatibility with Windows Phone 8 Developer Preview just yet," the document adds.

Curious developers with Windows 8 Release Preview interested in downloading the leaked Windows Phone 8 SDK are required to download and install a third-party Chinese application first due to the size of the file. Don't want to take the risk? There are plenty of screenshots to read over on WPCentral here.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dameon51 27 July 2012 10:56
    Leaked? I thought they typically get these things out ahead of time so theirs native platform software ready for launch.
    Reply
  • sixdegree 27 July 2012 11:56
    Seems that almost everything related to upcoming tech leaks these days, be it phone prototype, tech docs, or products lineup.
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 27 July 2012 12:17
    ... Windows Phone 8 SDK Already Leaked? And by the time of official release will by dry...
    Reply
  • ejb222 27 July 2012 13:03
    Why do people insist on just bashing something? Cant someone have an opinion anymore and be respectful...guess not. Anyway, Here is a site with a good set of screen shots.
    http://wp7.hu/2012/07/26/windows-phone-8-emulator-screenshotok-omlesztve/
    Reply
  • memadmax 27 July 2012 13:04
    This is actually good.
    Early bird gets the worm... and builds the better software...
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 27 July 2012 13:59
    Supposedly this leaked SDK, Build 8.0000.10, is the real deal, and requires Windows 8 Release Preview 64-bit to use, backing up previous rumors that the SDK would be a Windows 8-only release (both 32 and 64-bit).

    This doesn't seem to make sense. The wording suggest that Windows 8 will be 64bit only but yet it states that it will support both 32bit and 64bit versions...
    Reply
  • 27 July 2012 14:15
    Leaked? yea. leaked by purpose.
    Reply
  • olaf 27 July 2012 17:03
    developers are going to love having to have to use Wincrap 8. I am sure many small and independent developers are going join in and make WP8 into what WP7 is today.
    Reply
  • Cryio 27 July 2012 19:02
    How come its Feature Level is 9.3, if it only supports Shader 2.0? 9.3 is Shader 3.0.
    Reply
  • ojas 27 July 2012 19:13
    So MS is forcing devs to use windows 8?
    Reply