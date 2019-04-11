Acer Predator's New 4K BFGD Made Metro Exodus Look Like Scenic Paradise

Sometimes it’s hard to remember to stop and smell the roses. Or in the case of gamers, enjoy the crazy graphics that today’s titles boast. That likely won’t be a problem with Acer’s new massive 4K gaming monitor, a 43-inch, VA panel that made Metro Exodus look like a piece of art.

Announced today, Acer is aiming the Predator CG437K P at both PC and console gamers. With a 144Hz refresh rate, one millisecond response time and its own "AdaptiveSync" feature, it should be able to keep up with even serious gamers. But no matter their platform of choice, gamers will have to dish out $1,299 / £1,499 when it comes out in September (the display will arrive in China in August).

I got a chance to check out a demo of Metro Exodus on the BFGD (big format gaming display), running on average at 43 frames per second. During the demo, I was hypnotized by some impressive color work. Easy-to-miss details like the different shades of brown within an aging plank of wood by the shore, or the change in reflections in water as the sun was replaced by the moon, were quite apparent.

And as if foliage needs any help stealing attention, the Predator CG437K P made leaves flying through the sky really pop. As they spun around in the wind, I could see the variance in shades of red, orange and yellow as the darker undersides twirled into brighter, highlighted shades.

Those colors are at least partially due to Acer using a VA tech, which is known for delivering superb contrast. Spec-wise, the monitor covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut with 1.07 billion colors.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The Predator CG437K P should also maintain its image quality in sunlit rooms with VESA DisplayHDR certification promising great HDR delivery at an impressive 1,000 nits brightness.

Despite all that power, Acer claims the Predator CG437K P is mindful of power use. It has a light sensor that can read how much light is in the room and adjust brightness levels accordingly. There’s also a proximity sensor, which wakes the monitor up from standby mode or vice versa, depending if anyone in the room is moving.

Ports on the display include three HDMI, one DisplayPort, one USB-C and two each of USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. It also comes with its own remote, although Acer was not showcasing it at the monitor's unveiling.

We’ll look forward to seeing if this Predator CG437K P can find its spot as the big-screen gaming monitors trend continues growing (literally).