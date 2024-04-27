This 32-inch 4K curved Dell monitor is only $249 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, you can find the Dell S3221QS for one of its lowest prices—$249 instead of its usual $359. This gaming monitor is vast, spanning 32 inches between each corner. It's also curved with a dense, 4K resolution. If you've been holding out for a decent curved monitor, now is a great time to look at this discount on the Dell S3221QS.

This gaming monitor is also AMD FreeSync certified, ensuring more than a high resolution; it has features like low framerate compensation support. Although it would be helpful in a professional environment, this monitor is more suited for gamers.

Dell S3221QS 32 Inch Curved 4K UHD: now $249 at Amazon (was $359)

Dell's S3221QS 32-inch curved gaming display is available for one of its lowest prices. It has two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input for video input. The monitor is AMD FreeSync certified and is backed up by a 1-year warranty from Dell.

The Dell S3221QS sports a 32-inch VA panel with a curvature of 1800R. It's AMD FreeSync certified and is backed up with a dense, 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160px. The response time can get as low as 4 ms while the refresh rate can reach 60 Hz.

The screen is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 300 nits. Multiple video input options exist, including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. A 3.5mm jack is included for external audio devices. The purchase is supported by a 1-year manufacturer's warranty from Dell.

Visit the Dell S3221QS 32-inch curved 4K gaming monitor product page for more details and purchase options.