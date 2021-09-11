Adata and Asus Release Speedy Anime-Themed DDR4 Memory

If you like anime, a new Asia-exclusive DDR4 memory kit might be of interest to you. Adata and Asus have come together to make the new XPS D50 "Long Yao" ROG STRIX memory kit for the Chinese market. The kits feature large white RGB-illuminated heatsinks with Anime illustrations. The kits boast speeds of 3600-3733MHz and will be available in 2x8GB (16GB) and 2x16GB (32GB) capacities.

The new DDR4 itself is derived from Adata's current XPG D50 series of DDR4 modules and has the same profile with very tall heatsinks that jut out beyond the actual PCB.

(Image credit: post.smzdm.com)

The Long Yao ROG Strix memory kit has a new white theme featuring a large anime character designed by XPG to the left. The sticks are also emblazoned with ROG Strix branding to the top right, above the Chinese word for 'snowstorm.' Aside from the Asus reference, the white paint is the only other aesthetic that looks similar to Asus' products, matching the color of the company's Gundam-themed motherboards and graphics cards. The memory kit also has a fully illuminated RGB light bar to the top, which spills over in a triangle shape around the sides of the heatsink.

The anime-inspired memory kit comes in both DDR4-3600 and DDR4-3733MHz configurations with a known CL timing of 18 for the 3600 kits. Unfortunately, we don't know much about the DDR4-3733 kits besides their memory speed. We also don't know if Adata will introduce more memory configurations soon, like 3200 or 3800-4000.

For now, the new Long Yao ROG Strix memory kit will remain exclusive to the Chinese market, and there's no word from Adata if we'll see the memory kit in other markets in the future.