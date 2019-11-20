Biostar: AMD B550 Motherboards Are Ready (Update)

Update, November 20, 9:39 a.m.: Biostar claims that the information published in Brainbox's interview was "incorrect," but didn't specify what exactly was incorrect. Brainbox has removed specific mention of the chipsets from its live article on the site. Our original story is below.
Korean media Brainbox's latest interview with Biostar Product Manager Vicky Wang has revealed some pretty interesting information about forthcoming AMD and Intel motherboards.
When asked about Biostar's future products, Wang responded that we can expect new offerings with both AMD and Intel chipsets. In regards to the much-anticipated AMD B550 chipset, the executive said corresponding motherboards are ready to go.
Sadly, Wang didn't reveal the specific date on when they will actually hit the shelves. However, a DigiTimes report in June claimed motherboard manufacturers are supposed to receive B550 chipset orders this quarter, meaning the motherboards could come out at the end of 2019 or early 2020.
Intel's 400-series chipset, which is tailored to Comet Lake-S (CML-S) processors, are also due next year. Wang mentioned three chipsets in particular here. It's rumored, that the Z490 chipset will target high-end motherboards, while the B460 and H410 chipsets will be for mid-range and entry-level motherboards, respectively. According to a Comet Lake-S leak from earlier this month, the 14nm chips are scheduled for the first half of next year, so we don't expect to see any 400-series motherboards in a near future.
Most likely They will cut vrm and connections. Most people thinks that there is not Pci4.0 or that you get one Pci4.0 port directly from cpu.
But i am sure that we will get info about them Sooner than later.
but They definitely Are gonna be weaker than budget 570 boards, so that They can sell them for less money.
: P
I wonder how much people is keen to spend money on an x570 board, which are stupidly expensive but wants to wait (so far) for 6 months while waiting for b550 mainboards. I believe that a lot of people will either buy x470/b450 boards or they just wont buy AMD and will go with next-gen intel. This said, i think they are abusing their position. Theyre about to lose a customer with me at least. 6 months for a downgraded chipset is, excuse me for the word, bullshit.
Plus, it followed 2nd-gen Ryzen by over 14 months, and 2nd-gen in turn came over 13 months after 1st-gen debuted, so there's probably still at least around 9 months before 4th-gen Ryzen will arrive.
If you really don't want to wait for B550, I don't see much reason why you can't just get a B450 or X470 board. It's not like it will make a difference as far as performance is concerned. There are even boards like MSI's MAX lineup that support the 3rd-gen processors out of the box. Plus, a number of X570 boards that can be had for around US $150, which isn't all that much more than X470, for anyone shopping around that price range.
Perhaps they're giving the motherboard manufacturers a chance to clear inventory first, before introducing boards with the newer chipset. It would be nice to see what the new boards have to offer, but they probably won't be massively different from existing options.