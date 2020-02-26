AMD 'Big Navi' GPU Leaks Are Fake? SK Hynix Refutes 2TBps HBM2E Claims

Two days ago twitter user @CyberCatPunk shared a photo of what appeared to be spec sheets from SK Hynix about a new GPU that appeared to contain an impressive HBM2e memory configuration. The news was reported by several tech outlets, drawing the ire of Sk Hynix.

The rumor stated that the Big Navi GPU from AMD would contain a 24 GB HBM2e memory configuration with a 4096-bit memory interface, leading to a bandwidth of 2 TB/s.

Because we had our doubts about the legitimacy of this story, we decided not to run it. In hindsight, this was the correct choice: SK Hynix offered up a press release today stating that the news is fake.

"After a thorough investigation, we conclude that the screen capture of the allegedly internal document is fabricated." read the press release.

An earlier version of this press release, spotted by VideoCardz.com, even stated that "We can assure you that SK Hynix will take every necessary measure against such media, including all available legal actions."

The twitter account associated with @CyberCatPunk has since been deleted.

Situations like these highlight the necessity to ensure that information is gathered from trusted sources, and to remind ourselves that any information not directly from the official manufacturer should always, no matter the track record of the source, be taken with a pinch of salt.

For now, we do know that Big Navi is coming, as AMD has confirmed the GPU multiple times. However, we must not fool ourselves in knowing its specifications and/or performance levels. Many sources around the internet call the Big Navi an 'Nvidia Killer,' but without knowing its specifications or what Nvidia has in store for us with Ampere, such statements should ideally be avoided.