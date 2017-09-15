AMD Bringing eGPU Support To Mobile Workstations Via XConnect

At IBC 2017 in Amsterdam, AMD AMD showed off its Radeon Pro products, including the new Radeon Pro WX 9100 and Radeon Pro SSG that were first introduced at SIGGRAPH.

Radon Pro Graphics Expanding

Not only is AMD expanding its high end with the release of the Radeon Pro WX 9100 and Radeon Pro SSG, it's also introduced the Radeon Pro WX 2100 and Radeon Pro WX 3100. According to tests performed at AMD performance labs, those are the best-performing entry-level professional graphics cards on the market. The new cards are shipping to their customers now, with planned availability at the end of this quarter.

The Radeon Pro Vega card is also going to be the performance option for the new iMac Pro coming later this year. The 5K wide gamut display on this new machine looks to be the answer to many Mac-based designer's needs.

Amazon Web Services has also announced the availability of machines configured with AWS Appstream Pro 2.0 powered by Radeon Pro, giving a new option forGPU-accelerated delivery of cloud applications.

eGPU Support for Mobile Workstations

Building on a collaboration with Intel, AMD is leveraging its AMD XConnect Technology to introduce eGPU compatibility for its Radeon Pro WX series graphics cards. This will give even more eGPU options to professionals using a mobile solution as their primary platform.

AMD also announced that the Radeon Pro WX 5100 and Radeon Pro WX 7100 cards announced in June are available now for $499 and $799, respectively. Both are compatible with Sonnet Technologies' eGFX Breakaway Box.