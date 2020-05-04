AMD RDNA-Infused Samsung SoC Benchmarks Obliterate Galaxy S20 Graphics

Last summer, news broke that AMD was partnering with Samsung to license its RDNA graphics for use in smartphones. Since then, it had pretty much been radio silence on the topic, until a thread recently spawned on the clien.net forums with benchmark figures, as spotted by Twitter user @Kaz9837.
According to the thread's author, the RNDA-Exynos combo SoC put down some serious performance numbers in the GFXBench test, as you can see in the table below. The data on the Adreno 650 comes from Notebookcheck, as the source appears to have removed data on the Adreno 650.
|RDNA-Exynos
|Adreno 650
|Performance Increase
|Manhattan 3.1
|181.8 fps
|123 fps
|+ 48%
|Aztec Normal
|138.25 fps
|53.5 fps
|+ 158%
|Aztec High
|58 fps
|20 fps
|+ 190%
The Adreno 650 is one of the most powerful mobile GPUs currently available and part of the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is installed in the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, as well as smartphones from other manufacturers.
However, we are unfamiliar with the source of the purported RDNA-Exynos data. With the numbers not yet verified, don't take results at face value. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be surprising to see such a performance uplift. After all, Samsung isn't partnering with AMD for nothing.
Don't expect to see an RDNA-infused mobile phone on the market anytime soon. Those aren't expected to arrive until 2021 at the earliest.
Could it be for Galaxy Fold 2?
Likely for any Samsung flagship phone, or Samsung laptop/Chromebook. Being that this is likely for flagship/laptop, it'll likely be in the Fold 2 (but don't quote me on that).
In Boxborough, Massachusetts, both AMD and Qualcomm even occupy different floors of the same building, which I've heard was legacy from that era.
Knowing Samsung's history - I really don't necessarily see it ever seeing the light of day in an actual product - All of my cellphones are way overkill for that I use them for - interesting but I don't need that amt of graphics power for text and voice calls - anything past my Galaxy S5 is overkill - esp my Pixel 4XL.
It's not like Adreno is the only game in town. Over the years, ARM and Imagination have continued forging ahead, advancing their GPU architectures.
They haven't been in the cell phone game for like a decade. It's a little unfair to compare Tegra X1/X2 with cell phone SoCs because, as you rightly point out, its power consumption puts it well out of the cell phone arena. So, apples vs. oranges.
With that said, we should consider that the platform they're benchmarking could be a tablet or a chromebook. It's not necessarily a cell phone.
I'm sure they're disjoint, but you can check it out on Google maps. I know at least some of those working in the respective offices are in the GPU divisions.
That's a weird thing to say. Why?
They had an internal GPU effort they killed off, in favor of licensing RDNA. They need some GPU, so it looks like they'd rather license it from AMD than Qualcomm or ARM.
Samsung also killed off their internal CPU core design team, BTW.
Depends on the wattage of the parts tbh. A good benchmark is great but how it performance inside a device is another question entirely.
Yeah, and for phones, thermal management is a key factor.
Interested to see what it yeilds tbh. RDNA wasn’t exactly power sipping. Expecting this to be for larger devices if the benchmarks are true with a cut down version for phones maybe though I don’t see Qualcomm allowing that in their SoCs and Exynos isn’t exactly... well up to snuff. Could be a Dex based tablet/laptop line, that could be fun.