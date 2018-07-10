ASRock Reveals Details on AMD's Ryzen 7 2700E & Ryzen 5 2600E CPUs

ASRock has added the 45W Ryzen 7 2700E and Ryzen 5 2600E processors to the processor support list document for its AMD motherboards based on the A320, B350, X370, and X470 chipsets.

Motherboard manufacturers always publish the official processor support list for each motherboard so potential consumers can verify whether or not the motherboard they are planning to purchase will play nice with a certain processor. It's also a great place to get the scoop on future AMD and Intel processors that have yet to see the light of day. On this occasion, Taiwanese manufacturer ASRock updated the processor support list for its AM4-based motherboards to include AMD's second-generation Ryzen 7 2700E and Ryzen 5 2600E processors.

The upcoming Ryzen 7 2700E and Ryzen 5 2600E processors are full-fledged members of AMD's 'Pinnacle Ridge' high-end desktop (HEDT) family based on the chipmaker's renowned Zen+ microarchitecture. As such, both models are also fabricated under GlobalFoundries' 12nm manufacturing process and fit just fine into any AM4-socket motherboards with the right version of BIOS, of course.

The Ryzen 7 2700E is the energy-efficient version of AMD's present flagship Ryzen 7 2700X processor. The processor comes with eight cores and 16 threads alongside 16MB of L3 cache and 4MB of L2 cache. When compared to its 105W brethren that runs at a base clock of 3.7 GHz, the Ryzen 7 2700E has a modest base clock of 2.8 GHz, which allows it to carry a 45W TDP rating. Unfortunately, ASRock isn't accustomed to listing the boost clocks for the supported processors on the list.

As the model number indicates, the Ryzen 5 2600E is the low-powered variant of the Ryzen 5 2600X. It has six cores, 12 threads, 16MB of L3 cache, and 3MB of L2 cache. The processor is clocked at a base clock of 3.1 GHz, which is only 500 MHz slower than its "x" part. The Ryzen 5 2600E is also a 45W processor.

With many European computer hardware stores are already taking pre-orders on the soon-to-be-released B450 motherboards, AMD's B450 chipset launch is imminent. We expect the Ryzen 7 2700E and Ryzen 5 2600E processors to accompany this launch.