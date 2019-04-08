AIDA64 Readied for AMD Ryzen 3000, Next-Gen Theadripper and EPYC CPUs

FinalWire, the developer behind the system information and diagnostics tool AIDA64, released the latest beta version (V5.99.4983) over the weekend. It comes with preliminary support for AMD's upcoming trio of processor lines based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture. This could be a hint that we're closer to the next-gen CPUs' launch than we think.

Release notes:Fahrenheit option now applies to the Computer / Sensor pageStorage / SMART / disk health sub-window / Fahrenheit temperature unit supportComputer / Sensor / displaying primary and secondary NVMe SSD temperatures in a single lineimproved chipset information for AMD K17.3 IMC, K17.7 IMCIntel Processor Number detection for Xeon Platinum 9221, 9222physical CPU information for AMD Castle Peak, Romeupdated JEDEC memory module manufacturers databasefixed: physical CPU information for AMD Matissefixed: chipset information for AMD K17.5 IMC

For starters, Matisse is the codename for AMD's third-generation Ryzen desktop processors. The upcoming Ryzen 3000-series parts will be based on AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture and built with TSMC's 7nm process node. There have been a lot of rumors and speculation surrounding the much-awaited chips, which are expected to challenge rival chipmaker Intel on all the processor tiers. AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su is expected to discuss the aformentioned processors at Computex 2019, so AMD could spoils us with all the technical deets come May 27.

One thing's for sure, though, AMD certainly has a busy agenda ahead. A recent roadmap revealed the chipmaker plans to launch the third-generation Threadripper HEDT (high-end desktop) processors, codenamed Castle Peak, right after Matisse. As a matter of fact, AMD has been keeping a tight lip about the the forthcoming Threadripper 3000-series lineup. There are two possible outcomes here. AMD could either produce the multi-core monsters on the latest Zen 2 microarchitecture and TSMC's 7nm process node, or continue to employ the Zen+ microarchitecture and GlobalFoundries' 12nm process node like on the previous Threadripper 2000-series CPUs. The evolution from the first to second generation of Threadripper processors brought double the core count (from 16 to 32) for the flagship model. Let's cross our fingers that AMD surprises us once more.

On the enterprise side, AMD is diligently working on its next-generation EPYC, codenamed Rome, server processors. They will adhere to the Zen 2 microarchitecture and are co-produced with TSMC's 7nm process and some of its parts with GlobalFoundries' 14nm process. The new EPYC processors will feature up to 64 cores /128 threads and could potentially support up to 162 high-speed PCIe 4.0 lanes in a dual-socket setup. AMD has not yet shared a timeline for their release.