AMD Confirms New Threadripper Coming in 2019

by

During a presentation for investors today, AMD has revealed an updated roadmap detailing release dates for the chipmaker's upcoming Ryzen processors, including the core-heavy Threadripper. 

Credit: AMDCredit: AMD

If all goes according to AMD's plans, the second-generation Ryzen Pro mobile processors are set to come out this spring. Similar to the non-Pro mobile models, they are expected to be built around the Zen+ microarchitecture and feature Vega graphics. The Ryzen Pro 3000-series chips are produced by GlobalFoundries on its 12LP (Leading-Performance) fabrication process.

However, for tech enthusiasts, the bigger takeaway from AMD's presentations is the expected launch window for the third-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors. AMD pointed to them arriving after the Ryzen 3000-series debut, which was only confirmed for mid-2019, but still this year. Unfortunately, AMD didn't reveal a more specific launch time. 

Meanwhile, the Ryzen 3000 CPUs, carrying the codename Matisse, are expected to be based on the Zen 2 processor microarchitecture and fabbed by Taiwanese foundry TSMC on the 7nm node. The Ryzen 3000-series has already garnered a lot of attention, thanks to an AdoredTV leak in December that pointed to significant core and speed upgrades in comparison to the current Ryzen 2000-series processors.

AMD's EPYC server processors, codenamed Rome, are also coming out in 2019. Unfortunately, AMD didn't list an exact launch date.

