AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Matisse CPUs Listed With Specs
Russian price tracking website e-Katalog has listed AMD's complete upcoming Ryzen 3000-series processor lineup. It’s notable that E-Katalog doesn't sell products. Instead, it lists pricing for a range of items, like household and computer equipment, electronics, home, and office products, much like PCPartPicker.
While the specifications fall in line with the recent AdoredTV leak, these listings could be placeholders and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, if there is any truth to the listings, AMD could really shake up the processor market with the new Ryzen chips.
The Ryzen 3000-series processors, allegedly codenamed Matisse, are purportedly based around AMD's Zen 2 processor microarchitecture, which makes them the successors to the current Pinnacle Ridge processors. However, unlike Pinnacle Ridge which was produced with GlobalFoundries' 12nm node, Matisse chips would be manufactured by TSMC on the 7nm production process.
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Specifications
According to rumors, the third-generation Ryzen processors will reportedly receive both core and frequency upgrades. AMD is expected to bump up the Ryzen 3 3000 models four cores up to six, the Ryzen 5 3000 chips from six to eight, and the Ryzen 7 3000 parts from eight to 12.
The introduction of Ryzen 9 3000 processors with up to 16 cores and 32 threads is perhaps the most surprising aspect of the recent leaks because it would effectively push the mainstream AM4 platform into Threadripper territory, much like Intel has encroached upon its own HEDT lineup with its mainstream Core i9-9900K.
|Processor
|Cores / Threads
|Base / Boost Clock
|TDP
|Price
|Debut
|Ryzen 3 3300
|6 / 12
|3.2 / 4.0GHz
|50W
|$99
|CES
|Ryzen 3 3300X
|6 / 12
|3.5 / 4.3GHz
|65W
|$129
|CES
|Ryzen 5 3600
|8 / 16
|3.6 / 4.4GHz
|65W
|$178
|CES
|Ryzen 5 3600X
|8 / 16
|4.0 / 4.8GHz
|95W
|$229
|CES
|Ryzen 7 3700
|12 / 24
|3.8 / 4.6GHz
|95W
|$299
|CES
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|12 / 24
|4.2 / 5.0GHz
|105W
|$329
|CES
|Ryzen 9 3800X
|16 / 32
|3.9 / 4.7GHz
|125W
|$449
|CES
|Ryzen 9 3850X
|16 / 32
|4.3 / 5.1GHz
|135W
|$499
|May 2019
According to the listings, the Ryzen 3 3300 runs at 3.2GHz with a 4GHz boost clock and 50W TDP (thermal design power), while the Ryzen 3 3300X variant boasts a 3.5GHz base clock and 4.3GHz boost clock with a slightly higher 65W TDP. They are expected to cost no more than $130, which is almost unthinkable for a hexa-core chip.
The Russian website lists the Ryzen 5 3600 at 3.6GHz with a boost clock that reaches 4.4GHz. As for the Ryzen 5 3600X, the chip reportedly has a 4GHz base clock and 4.8GHz boost clock. The non-X variant comes with 65W TDP and the X variant with a 95W TDP.
Going up the Ryzen 3000-series ladder, the Ryzen 7 3700 is listed with a 3.8GHz base clock, 4.6GHz boost clock, and 95W TDP. The higher-end Ryzen 7 3700X flaunts a 4.2GHz base clock, 5GHz boost clock, and 105W TDP.
Lastly, the Ryzen 3800X ticks at 3.9GHz with a 4.7GHz boost clock and is listed with a 125W TDP. On the other hand, the Ryzen 9 3850X is listed with a 4.3GHz base clock and a shockingly-high 5.1GHz boost clock with a 135W TDP rating. However, e-Katalog only listed the first, which could reinforce the rumor that AMD will release the Ryzen 9 3850X at a later date (May 2019).
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Release Date
AMD could announce the Ryzen 3000-series processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week. We'll be there to cover the event and bring you the news as it happens.
The issue is that Intel's response has been with the 8th and 9th gen processors. 14nm is currently maxed out for them. 10nm will come out at the end of the year, but 1st gen 10nm is likely to perform worse than 14nm. It will likely take one or maybe even two 10nm updates to bring it to par with curent 14nm+++. Even worse, the first architecture to come out on 10nm will be Cannon Lake, which will probably be only a little better than Skylake.
In short, due to process and architecture constraints, Intel probably won't be able to seriously respond for at least 1 year, possibly 2.
Now, when Jim Keller finishes his new architecture and Intel starts producing those CPU's, AMD will probably be screwed.
That puts the entire leak into question, IMO, though it might make sense if they released Ryzen 9 as a niche product (somewhat akin to Intel's 8086k or something).
We will see. Right now AMD puts 4 cores per die. With the 7nm process, I think they can cram 8 cores per die.
With what? Roadmaps are done for month and yearsahead, you cant just come up with something from one month to the next...
Outside lowering prices, but most of the time amd still makes more sense,
as eco system needed to suport it is cheaper as well.
Not even talking about TR.
Though, I'd be happy with a 6 or 8 core with increased IPC that boosts to 5ghz.
You must have missed the entire EPYC announcement and their discussion on 7nm. They can provide that 1ghz increase AND increase core count at the same TDP quite easily with TSMC's 7nm. Very plausible.
The issue isn't cores per die - its how the die interfaces with the rest of the system. The AM4 socket only supports dual-channel memory, and you'd physically need to change the pin layout of the socket to support more (which AMD isn't likely to do since it'd break compatibility).
Threadripper is more than just extra cores - its also a different socket (TR4) with more pins and support for quad-channel memory. Search online for dual- vs. quad-channel benchmarks on TR4 - the extra channels make a significant difference in speed.
With just support for 2 channels of RAM, I don't think you can send data to/from memory quickly enough to keep 16 cores busy most of the time, so you'd likely see little/no performance improvement over say, 12 cores at the same clock speed. Its not to say AMD wouldn't sell a 16-core product, just that it'd have little performance advantage over the 12 core, even for highly threaded work.
After years of higher performance from Intel coming with SKUs creeping up in prices, it is about time that something happened to give performance-per-buck a hard kick in the pants. AMD's got ~10 years worth of Intel monopoly to undo and it appears to mean business.
Considering that the performance of most of today's games tends to be much more limited by graphics hardware in most setups, and relatively few games make heavy use of much more than a handful of threads, I wouldn't expect these to increase current gaming performance all that much. They might help reduce performance dips in parts of games that are heavy on the CPU, but probably not really any more so than Intel's current i7s and unlocked i5s. These might potentially be faster, but probably not enough so to make the existing higher-end hardware seem obsolete. If they're bringing that kind of performance to lower price ranges though, and increasing core counts at the high end for other tasks, then that could be great. As far as noticeably boosting performance in today's games goes though, I would be more interested in what their upcoming 7nm graphics cards have to offer. Those will probably have a bigger impact on gaming performance within the price ranges most people spend for graphics hardware.
It's kind of difficult to say on this. Intel's 10nm has been delayed so long that by the time they launch they should have already been on the 2nd or 3rd-generation hardware. It's possible that part of the reason for the delays has been that 10nm wasn't performing as expected, and they didn't want to release something that performed worse than their existing hardware, so they may have been redesigning things to make the CPUs better for their debut. I would suspect that at the very least, Intel will make sure that their first 10nm desktop parts perform at least a little better than their most recent 14nm parts. I'm pretty sure they'll have a high-end chip that performs at least a bit faster than their 9900K. It's difficult for one to say how much better though, without having inside details about the current state of their 10nm production.
Running 16 cores on 2 channels of memory probably isn't much different than running 32 cores on 4 channels of memory, as their Threadripper 9900WX currently does on the TR4 platform. That processor does run into performance issues at certain tasks though, but is still a viable product for many heavily-threaded tasks. I would only be a bit skeptical due to the fact that it encroaches on the TR4 platform, but since Intel is now matching AMD's core counts on their consumer platform (albeit at a huge price premium), I could see AMD pushing AM4 to 12 or 16 cores just to have something available at the high-end that is notably more capable at heavily-threaded tasks than what Intel is offering.
While I don't know how accurate these rumors might be (at least the prices for a given core count seem a bit questionable) 16 cores on AM4 doesn't seem impossible. The upcoming 7/10nm node should bring big efficiency gains over the existing 12/14/16nm node, and their current 8 core Ryzen 2700 can already boost to 4.1 GHz on a 65 watt TDP. Keep in mind that the 4.7 and 5.1 GHz boost clocks listed in that graph would not be for heavily-threaded tasks, so at stock you would only see clocks that high with more lightly-threaded workloads. With all 16 cores and 32 threads active, you would likely be looking at clocks closer to the base-clocks of those chips.
The Threadripper 2950X already does 16 cores with 32 threads and a 4.4 GHz boost on a 180 watt TDP. A 135 watt TDP is just 25% lower than that, and I could see the significantly increased efficiency of 7nm leaving enough headroom for them to also boost clocks. The rumored 125 watt 3800X only has about 11% higher base clocks and 7% higher boost clocks than that processor with about a 30% lower TDP, making it sound rather feasible. The 3850X, which is rumored to be coming later in the year, pushes those limits more, but they would undoubtedly be using the best binned chips to manage something like that, so it might not be too far-fetched either. In any case, we might know in another week how much truth these rumors have to them, if these chips actually launch at CES.