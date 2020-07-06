AMD Ryzen 4000 Pro APUs Pricing Leak: 8-Core Zen 2 APU Listed Around $300

Twitter user @Hifihedgehog has exposed the purported pricing for AMD's Ryzen Pro 4000-series (codename Renoir) APUs, which are reportedly taken from established distributor Ingram Micro.

It's important to bear in mind that the distributor's pricing is for its clients and will likely vary from AMD's official MSRP for the general public. Furthermore, the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G are Pro models, meaning they cost a bit more than standard models because of their added security features and support. Either way, the non-Pro models, such as the rumored Ryzen 7 4700G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G, should come with more friendly price tags.

Procesor OPN Cores / Threads Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (W) Pricing Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G 100-000000145 8 / 16 4.4 12 65 $302.02 Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 100-000000143 6 / 12 4.3 11 65 $204.40 Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 100-000000148 4 / 8 4.1 6 65 $141.41

Ingram Micro posted the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G for $302.02 and $204.40, respectively. The entry-level Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G is listed at $141.41. As the Twitter user noted, Ingram Micro sells the Ryzen 7 3700X for $312.12. The octa-core chip debuted with a $329 MSRP. That's roughly a $16.88 difference. If we take that value as a reference, then the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G could end up selling for $318.96, $221.28 and $158.29, respectively.

The Ryzen 7 Pro 3700X is available on Ingram Micro for $352.53, which costs $40.41 more than the Ryzen 7 3700X. We're not saying that the non-Pro models will cost $40 less than the Pro variants, but the pricing delta shows that we can expect them to be cheaper.

Dutch retailer Centralpoint's postings suggest that AMD may unleash the Ryzen 4000-series desktop APUs this month, and Ingram Micro's recent product pages seemingly lend some credence to the rumor.