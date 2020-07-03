AMD Ryzen 4000 Desktop APUs Retailer Listings Suggest Looming Launch

The hard and long wait for the Ryzen 4000-series (Renoir) APUs could finally be over. Dutch retailer Centralpoint has put up various processors for order with an expected inventory date of July 17, but it's important to note that retailers have listed specifications and pricing with placeholder values in the past, meaning these listings could differ from what we see when the chips launch.

The Renoir rumor mill has been running nonstop for a few months now. There is hardly anything that we don't know about the forthcoming 7nm desktop APUs. Motherboard vendor Biostar even briefly confirmed some of the specifications for us beforing removing the listings.

In case you need a recap, Renoir brings the Zen 2 CPU and Vega GPU microarchitectures into a monolithic die. The Ryzen 4000-series chips continue to inhabit the existing AM4 socket. Logically, they will be compatible with AMD's latest 500-series chipsets, but there has been no mumblings about backward compatibility. Thermally, the Ryzen 4000-series resemble their predecessors as they seemingly drop with a 65W TDP (thermal design power).

Procesor OPN Cores / Threads Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (W) Pricing Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G 100-000000145 8 / 16 4.4 12 65 $370 Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 100-000000143 6 / 12 4.3 11 65 $252 Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 100-000000148 4 / 8 4.1 6 65 $177

Centralpoint listed the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. The aforementioned parts are obviously Pro versions of the mainstream models and bring their own list of enterprise-oriented features. But specification-wise, the Pro models have similar attributes are the non-Pro chips.

The Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G are octa-core and hexa-core APUs, respectively, while the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G adheres to a quad-core design. On this generation of APUs, AMD has enabled simultaneous multi-threading (SMT) on all the APUs, even on the entry-level Ryzen 3 model.

The specifications from Centralpoint's product pages fall in line with the previously leaked information. The octa-core, hexa-core and quad-core models reportedly have boost clock speeds up to 4.4 GHz, 4.3 GHz and 4.1 GHz. The Dutch retailer advertises the processors' total cache. The octa-core processor has a 4MB L2 cache and 8MB L3 cache, while the hexa-core chip has 1MB less L2 cache but the same amount of L3 cache. Lastly, the quad-core APU packs 2MB of L2 cache and 4MB of L3 cache.

Image 1 of 3 Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (Image credit: Centralpoint) Image 2 of 3 Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (Image credit: Centralpoint) Image 3 of 3 Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G (Image credit: Centralpoint)

The pricing for the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G come down to $370, $252 and $177, excluding value-added tax (VAT). The prices look very steep, but it's important to highlight that computer hardware is often more expensive outside the U.S. Additionally, we can't be for certain if Centralpoint's prices are just placeholders. Take them with a pinch of salt for now.

Before today, we had no idea on when desktop Renoir could potentially launch. Centralpoint certainly helped reduce the time frame. Apparently, the store anticipates to have the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G in stock by July 17, which implies that AMD could launch the desktop APUs in the following weeks.