Biostar Reveals Specifications For AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs

Biostar Racing B550GTQ (Image credit: Biostar)

Biostar has been a great source of information for AMD's looming Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) desktop APUs these last few days. After exposing Renoir's lack of support for PCIe 4.0 yesterday, the motherboard manufacturer has now spilled the beans on the specifications for the Zen 2 APUs.

Eagle-eyed hardware sleuth @KOMACHI_ENSAKA discovered that Biostar has listed the Renoir chips in the Racing B550GTQ motherboard's list of supported Ryzen processors. Although the manufacturer attempted to keep the details to a minimum, we still have the the previous leak from German publication Igor's Lab to fall onto. After a quick comparison, Igor's specifications concur with Biostar's listed specifications, so there are grounds to assume that the core counts should be spot on as well.

As a quick recap, Renoir will be on AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture and feature the 7nm FinFET manufacturing process from TSMC. Thus far, the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 models appear to arrive with eight-core, 16-thread and six-core, 12-thread designs, respectively. Lastly, the Ryzen 3 SKUs seem to stick with four-core, eight-thread setup.

AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Renoir Specifications

Model OPN Base Clock (GHz) TDP (W) Ryzen 7 4700G 100-000000146 3.6 65 Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G 100-000000145 3.6 65 ryzen 7 4700GE 100-000000149 3.1 35 Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G 100-000000143 3.7 65 Ryzen 5 4400GE 100-000000150 3.3 35 Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G 100-000000148 3.8 65 Ryzen 3 4200GE 100-000000151 3.5 35

Surprisingly, Biostar only included seven Renoir parts in the support list. Igor's leak had pointed to a total of 12 models, encompassing the three normal 65W SKUs with their respective Pro and 35W GE-series variants. It's entirely possible that Biostar hasn't finished working on the list, and it was likely not supposed to be available to the public yet.

The standard Ryzen 7 4700G ticks with a 3.6 GHz base clock, while its GE counterpart rocks a 3.1 GHz base clock. Since this is the first time that AMD is introducing an octa-core APU, there's no eligible candidate for comparison from last generation. The closest SKU is the Ryzen 7 3700X that also comes with eight cores and 16 threads and a 65W TDP (thermal design power). The Ryzen 7 4700G's boost clock speed has yet to be confirmed, but it shares the 3.6 GHz same base clock as the Ryzen 7 3700X.

Biostar Racing B550GTQ Ryzen CPU Support List (Image credit: Biostar)

For the Ryzen 5 series, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G shows a 3.7 GHz base clock, so the Ryzen 5 3600 would be the APU's direct comparison. Surprisingly, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G actually boasts a 100 MHz higher base clock than the Ryzen 5 3600. It remains to be seen whether the the APU will outclass the Ryzen chip in boost clocks.

Biostar lists the Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G with a 3.8 GHz base clock. Now that AMD has enabled simultaneous multithreading (SMT) on the Ryzen 3 SKUs, the APU is comparable to last generation's Ryzen 5 3400G. Once again, we don't know the boost clock, but the Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G's boost clock is 100 MHz faster than the Ryzen 5 3400G.

Despite all the leaks and rumors surrounding Renoir, there's still no details on when AMD will release the Zen 2-powered APUs. Obviously, the specifications look great on paper, and Renoir will no doubt take AMD's APU game to another level.