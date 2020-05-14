AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop APU Specifications Leaked

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) desktop APUs aren't available yet, but a recent leak claims to show specifications for engineering samples, which should still be near specs for the final product.

Similar to the mobile AMD Ryzen 4000 processors (codename Renoir), the desktop variants are expected to unify AMD's Zen 2 CPU and Vega GPU microarchitectures. The new APUs, which will come out of TSMC's 7nm FinFET stove, should arrive with the goodness of Zen 2. That includes native support for DDR4-3200 RAM sticks.

German publication Igor's Lab said it received confidential documents that reportedly detail specifications for the upcoming chips. The leaked specifications don't clarify whether or not there is PCIe 4.0 support. It does, however, point to 12 potential Ryzen 4000-series APUs.

Six of the chips are likely G-series, adhering to a 65W TDP (thermal design power), while the remaining six are probably the GE-series, which sticks to a more conservative 35W envelope. AMD is accustomed to releasing Pro versions for its APUs, which would explain why there are two different OPNs (Ordering Part Numbers) with identical specifications for each model.

AMD Ryzen 4000-Series G APU Specifications*

OPN Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L2 Cache (MB) L3 Cache (MB) Compute Units Graphics Frequency (MHz) TDP (W) 100-000000145 8 / 16 3.60 / 4.45 4 8 8 2,100 65 100-000000146 8 / 16 3.60 / 4.45 4 8 8 2,100 65 100-000000143 6 / 12 3.70 / 4.30 3 8 7 1,900 65 100-000000147 6 / 12 3.70 / 4.30 3 8 7 1,900 65 100-000000144 4 / 8 3.80 / 4.10 2 4 6 1,700 65 100-000000148 4 / 8 3.80 / 4.10 2 4 6 1,700 65

*Specifications are not confirmed.

According to the leaked information, the desktop Renoir will come in three tiers with chips rocking quad-core, hexa-core and octa-core designs. This suggests that AMD would, for the first time in the its history, probably introduce the Ryzen 7 branding in an APU lineup. There's already some evidence supporting that theory. An AMD Ryzen 7 4700G was recently spotted in a benchmark submission.

For the sake of simplicity, let's treat the quad-core, hexa-core and octa-core parts as Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 SKUs.

The Ryzen 7 chip seemingly features eight cores, 16 threads and 8MB of L3 cache. The Zen 2 cores reportedly run with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.45 GHz boost clock. The iGPU appears to come with eight Vega Compute Units (CUs) clocked at 2,100 MHz.

Although not confirmed yet, this configuration would be a step backward in terms of CUs. The previous AMD Ryzen 5 3400G had up to 11 CUs, which were running at 1,400 MHz. The Ryzen 7's CUs operate at a 50% faster clock, however, so AMD might be trying to make up the CU deficit with higher clock speeds.

The Ryzen 5 reportedly combines a six-core, 12-thread setup with 8MB of L3 cache as well. The leaked table points to a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.3 GHz boost clock. The iGPU is down to seven CUs that top out at 1,900 MHz, only 200 MHz lower than the Ryzen 7's iGPU.

Lastly, the Ryzen 3 presumably flaunts a quad-core, eight-thread design that's complemented with 4MB of L3 cache. The processor sports a base and boost clock of 3.8 GHz and 4.1 GHz, respectively. On the graphics end, the Ryzen 3 relies on six CUs at 1,700 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 4000-Series GE APU Specifications*

OPN Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L2 Cache (MB) L3 Cache (MB) Compute Units Graphics Frequency (MHz) TDP (W) 100-000000149 8 / 16 3.10 / 4.35 4 8 8 2,000 35 100-000000152 8 / 16 3.10 / 4.35 4 8 8 2,000 35 100-000000150 6 / 12 3.30 / 4.25 3 8 7 1,900 35 100-000000153 6 / 12 3.30 / 4.25 3 8 7 1,900 35 100-000000151 4 / 8 3.50 / 4.10 2 4 6 1,700 35 100-000000154 4 / 8 3.50 / 4.10 2 4 6 1,700 35

*Specifications are not confirmed.

The GE-series consists of more energy-friendly versions of the regular SKUs. While they do essentially retain the core count and cache configurations, according to the leaked documents, they run at lower clock speeds to abide by the 35W target.

For the Ryzen 7, the difference in clock speeds seemingly comes down to 500 MHz on the base clock and 100 MHz on the boost clock. The iGPU on the GE model also shows a 100 MHz reduction.

The decline on the Ryzen 5 models isn't as drastic. The GE variant only seems to run with a 400 MHz and 50 MHz lower base and boost clocks, respectively. The iGPU remains untouched at 1,900 MHz.

Lastly, the Ryzen 3 SKUs received the best deal out of the lot. The GE version only shows a 300 MHz reduction on the base clock, while the boost clock stays the same. As expected, the iGPU continues to maintain the 1,700 MHz clock speed.

Now that these alleged specs are out, all we need is a launch date.