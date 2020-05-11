Ryzen 7 4700G Reportedly Pushes AMD APUs To Eight Cores

AMD Ryzen Processor (Image credit: AMD)

Two days ago, an unidentified octa-core AMD Ryzen APU, which is rumored to be desktop Renoir, emerged from the depths of the UserBenchmark database. According to the latest finding by tipster @_rogame, that APU might be the Ryzen 7 4700G.

Just like mobile Renoir, the desktop models should leverage the same combination that has worked wonders for AMD's other processors. That would be the Zen 2 microarchitecture packaged with TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node. The current Picasso line of APUs use the Zen+ architecture and 12nm manufacturing process, so Renoir will be a huge improvement from a technological standpoint.

As far as features are concerned, we can expect Renoir desktop APUs to natively support DDR4-3200 memory modules right out of the box. PCIe 4.0 support, however, is up in the air. If you recall, AMD's Renoir mobile processors remained on the PCIe 3.0 interface, so it remains to be seen if the desktop chips will take after either the mobile counterparts or AMD's Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) desktop processors that already embrace PCIe 4.0.

Model Cores / Thread Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) Graphics Compute Units Graphics Frequency (MHz) TDP (W) Ryzen 7 4700G* 8 / 16 3.0 / 3.95 8 ? 8 1,750 ? Ryzen 5 3400G 4 / 8 3.7 / 4.2 4 Radeon RX Vega 11 11 1,400 65 Ryzen 3 3200G 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.0 4 Radeon Vega 8 8 1,250 65

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

While the Ryzen 7 4700G from the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark certainly looks genuine, we should still treat it with caution. For example, users have fooled UserBenchmark before, and we can't vouch for the Ashes of the Singularity database. At any rate, the result doesn't reveal much about the APU, except that it has eight cores and 16 threads. The Ryzen 7 4700G would be the first APU in AMD's history to sport Ryzen 7 branding, which would be fitting when you look at the number of cores and threads on the chip.

If the Ryzen 7 4700G and the previously leaked Renoir processor are the same chip, we're looking at a 3 GHz base clock and 3.95 GHz boost clock for the engineering sample. The clock speeds don't look too bad for an engineering sample, but we expect the final product to come with higher values.

Ryzen 7 4700G (Image credit: Oxide Games)

The lack of information in the submission leaves room for a bit of speculation. The Ryzen 7 4700G could take after the Ryzen 9 4900H in terms of the iGPU design. If that were the case, the Ryzen 7 4700G would sport eight Compute Units (CUs), totaling up to 512 Stream Processors (SPs).

Admittedly, the Ryzen 7 4700G would be a downgrade graphics-wise since the current Ryzen 5 3400G boasts up to 11 CUs. However, the Ryzen 7 4700G could offset this difference in CUs with a higher graphics clock. For reference, the Ryzen 5 3400G's CUs run at 1,400 MHz. The iGPU inside the Ryzen 9 4900H operates at 1,750 MHz, so we have a 25% improvement on our hands. Traditionally, AMD's APUs come with a 65W TDP (thermal design power), so the Ryzen 7 4700G will have considerably more room to stretch its legs. We wouldn't be surprised if AMD clocks the iGPU a bit higher.

AMD's APUs hold great value for budget gamers, so pricing will be a crucial factor in the Ryzen 7 4700G's success. The Ryzen 5 3400G currently sells for $149. The Ryzen 7 4700G seemingly comes with twice the cores, so it'll be exciting to see how AMD prices the octa-core APU.