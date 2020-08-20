AMD Ryzen 4000 Strikes Again: Renoir Clocks DDR4 To World Record 6666 MHz

Not long ago, a Renoir system was spotted almost taking on the world DDR4 memory clock record, but it didn't quite make the cut. Now, overclockers in Asus ROG team have managed to push one stick of Crucial Ballistix Max to a mind-boggling 6666.6 MHz, taking the crown for the highest DDR4 speed, and thus also making this the highest-clocked memory speed of all time.

You can find the HWBot submission under Bianbao XE's name, who set the record using an AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 'Renoir' APU installed in the ROG Strix B550-I Gaming motherboard. Mini-ITX motherboards are often used for memory overclocking due to their shorter traces between the CPU and memory. The APU itself was underclocked to just 1889 MHz, though it was running at 1.5V.

(Image credit: Bianbao XE)

Of course, the overclockers did have to back off on the timings of the memory. As such, the results ended up with 30-27-27-58 latencies, though these are still very speedy if you translate them back to real-world terms. Hilariously, the memory used for this overclock runs at 2666 MHz from the factory.

All things considered, you're probably wondering why bother overclocking memory this far, but there is a good reason to do so. Pushing memory to its limits is similar to the GHz race in CPUs and GPUs, and like these two, memory also needs to progress to keep up with today's CPUs with their high core counts.