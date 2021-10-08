AMD Ryzen 5000 B2 Revisions Appear on Motherboard CPU Support Lists

A few months ago, we heard that AMD was announcing new Ryzen 5000 CPUs running on a new revision known as B2. Now, according to Twitter posts from @momomo_us, and @planet3dnow, it appears those chips are finally getting shipped with MSI, Asus, and ASRock adding the B2 chips under the CPU support lists of many AM4 motherboards.

ASRock B2 pic.twitter.com/ELTuTiuN5iOctober 7, 2021 See more

The new revision doesn't do anything in the way of higher performance or improve functionality, rather it is optimized to improve AMD's manufacturing and logistics capabilities. This means AMD can make more Zen 3 chips on B2, than they could on the current B0 revision.

Thankfully, there are no additional requirements to support the new B2 revision. So it's a simple plug-and-play solution if you have a Ryzen 5000 supported motherboard and BIOS already. All the motherboard manufacturers are doing is adding the CPUs revision to their motherboard's support lists and not making new BIOS's like some believe.

The new Ryzen 5000 B2 CPUs will be a welcome sight to the market -- and continue to be the best gaming CPUs you can buy. If AMD can make more Zen 3 CPUs from a simple revision change, then we should see Ryzen 5000 prices continue to deescalate towards MSRP.