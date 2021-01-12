AMD Threadripper Pro Processors and WXR80 Motherboards Coming To Retail

You simply can’t find more powerful chips for a desktop or workstation than AMD’s Threadripper Pro series, and now they’re coming to retail. With 64 cores, 128 threads, up to 2TB of memory spread out among eight memory channels, not to mention support for 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0, the beastly chips represent the ultimate in workstation power.

Unfortunately, until today, the Threadripper Pro series chips were locked into the OEM market, meaning you could only find them in uber-expensive pre-validated systems like the Lenovo ThinkStation P620 that we recently tested with the flagship Threadripper Pro 3995WX .

AMD Threadripper Pro Series MSRP/RCP Cores / Threads Base / Boost (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PCIe DRAM TDP Threadripper Pro 3995WX $? 64 / 128 2.7 / 4.2 256 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W Threadripper 3990X $3,990 64 / 128 2.9 / 4.3 256 88 Gen 4 (72 Usable) Quad DDR4-3200 280W EPYC 7442 $6,950 64 / 128 2.25 / 3.4 256 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 225W Threadripper Pro 3975WX $? 32 / 64 3.5 / 4.2 128 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W Xeon 8280 $10,009 28 / 56 2.7 / 4.0 38.5 48 Gen 3 Six-Channel DDR4-2933 205W Intel W-3175X $2999 28 / 56 3.1 / 4.8 38.5 48 Gen 3 Six-Channel DDR4-2666 255W Threadripper 3970X $1999 32 / 64 3.7 / 4.5 *128 88 Gen 4 (72 Usable) Quad DDR4-3200 280W Xeon W-3275 $4,449 28 / 56 2.5 / 4.6 38.5 64 Gen3 Six-Channel DDR4-2933 205W Threadripper 3960X $1,399 24 / 48 3.8 / 4.5 *128 88 Gen 4 (72 Usable) Quad DDR4-3200 280W Xeon W-3265 $3,349 24 / 48 2.7 / 4.6 33 64 Gen 3 Six-Channel DDR4-2933 205W Threadripper Pro 3955WX $? 16 / 32 3.9 / 4.3 64 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W Ryzen 9 5950X $799 16 / 32 3.9 / 4.9 64 20 Dual DDR4-3200 105W Threadripper Pro 3945WX $? 12 / 24 4.0 / 4.3 62 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W

Now AMD is bringing the ultimate in threaded goodness to the retail market through participating global retailers, e-tailers, and system integrators. AMD hasn't share pricing information yet, but we'll update once the company shares more information. It should be much friendlier than what we see with OEM systems, though. For instance, it costs $7,000 just to upgrade from the 12-core 3945WX in a Lenovo system to the 64-core 3995WX.

If you want to see how these chips compare in about a jillion benchmarks, including gaming, head to our recent review .

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AMD) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: AMD) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: AMD)

You’ll need a WRX80 motherboard to unlock the best of Threadripper Pro, but never fear, ASUS has listed the Pro WS Sage SE on its website and we should learn pricing and availability in the coming days. This motherboard represents the ultimate in PCIe - it comes with seven PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and eight memory slots. The board also comes with a 16-phase power delivery substem, supports RDIMMs, and has a BMC chip for remote management. ASUS hasn’t shared the detailed specs yet, but we expect it will post the full listing soon.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)