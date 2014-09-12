Trending

Early iPhone 6 Benchmarks Show Small GPU Performance Improvement

By

New iPhone 6 benchmarks point to a GPU that's weaker than Apple may have led us believe at the iPhone announcement.

The iPhone 6 may not be out yet, but it seems at least one person that has one (either someone working at Apple or someone who snagged one early) has tried out the Basemark X benchmark, and the improvements look smaller than what Apple promised on stage a few days ago.

Basemark X is a cross-platform benchmark that works on Android, iOS and WP8. It’s the only vendor-independent benchmark that utilizes the Unity 4.2 engine, which is used by thousands of mobile games, to test the graphics performance of mobile devices.

The iPhone 6 results are taken from the Basemark X's site, which come from an unknown submitter that has tested the device. The iPhone 6 hasn't been tested yet by Tom's Hardware so we can't confirm the veracity of these results. (The other benchmark numbers below, though, are from our own testing.)

Assuming these numbers are true, we can see the iPhone 6 got a score of 21,204 when tested with the Medium graphics settings, and a 15,621 score when tested on the High settings. On the Medium settings we see that the iPhone 6 is significantly behind Android devices (which we've tested ourselves), and only about 3 percent faster than iPhone 5S.

At the High settings, the roles change, and not only is the iPhone 6 faster than all the others, but it's about 16 percent faster than the old iPhone 5S. Despite this win, this is a much smaller GPU performance increase than the 50 percent improvement Apple claimed on Tuesday.

Apple usually announces a 2x improvement in GPU performance with each new iPhone, but that doesn't appear to be the case this time around. This led us to believe that Apple may be using the same old CPU and GPU that it’s using in the iPhone 5S, but with slight performance boost from moving to the 20nm process, instead of moving to a new GPU such as Imagination’s GX6650.

If Apple kept the same GPU as last year, then it would make sense for the increase in performance to be so modest. But that leaves the question of why would Apple claim a 50 percent improvement at the iPhone 6 announcement if the benchmarks are showing only a 3-16 percent improvement?

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 5s

HTC One (M8)

One theory could be that Apple was referring to the performance of games taking advantage of the Metal API, and not the performance of pure OpenGL ES graphics, which is what benchmarks like Basemark X currently use. That means the 50 percent extra performance would mainly come from software improvements, not hardware.

If the theory is true, then Apple perhaps should’ve mentioned that the performance increase comes from using the Metal API instead of making everyone believe that it’s the GPU itself that is 50 percent faster. The difference is important, because not all game developers will be taking advantage of the Metal API, especially if they want their games to remain cross-platform.

Khronos has recently announced that it’s overhauling the OpenGL API, and the new API will also have close-to-metal access, much like Apple’s Metal or AMD’s Mantle. This means in a not-too-distant future, all developers will be able to take advantage of a similar API that will also be cross-platform and will work not only on mobile devices, but on PC’s, too.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • InvalidError 12 September 2014 19:35
    Even if you double the raw GPU power, that does you little good unless you have nearly double the memory bandwidth to support it.

    The A8 might have 50% extra raw GPU power but require architecture-specific software tweaking to reduce its memory bandwidth dependence before the extra processing power can be leveraged.
    Reply
  • lightofhonor 12 September 2014 19:39
    It could be that they are talking about total GPU power and not relative power. The 37% increase in screen resolution and still pushing 16% faster equates to about 50% to me.
    Reply
  • hausman 12 September 2014 19:58
    More pixels.
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 12 September 2014 20:18
    Typical of Apple. Make their phones such that their specs look good on paper but in the real world, no one notices the differences. Fanbois will always be delusional enough to think that they notice a difference, but in reality, there probably isn't one.
    Reply
  • rwinches 12 September 2014 20:37
    But still dual core.
    Reply
  • brandonjclark 12 September 2014 20:54
    Yup, STILL dual core.
    Reply
  • Bloob 12 September 2014 21:00
    If they weren't all talk during the keynote, then the biggest advance would be efficiency. Will have to wait and see if talks of less heating during gameplay holds true.
    Reply
  • qlum 12 September 2014 21:22
    I am no apple fan but even if their cpu's are still relatively low clock speed dual cores they do perform pretty well. I sometimes get the feeling that the high clock speed quad cores are the FX of the mobile world. Lots of cores, lots of clock speed yet not the performance you'd want.
    Reply
  • nitrium 12 September 2014 21:24
    Leaks suggest the iPhone 6 is also still crippled by a pathetic 1GB of RAM (good luck multitasking with that). The fact that Apple hasn't mentioned memory in the press releases strongly imply this is indeed the case.
    http://bgr.com/2014/08/18/iphone-6-rumors-ram-memory/
    Reply
  • dovah-chan 12 September 2014 21:35
    Apple? Not telling the whole truth? Oh hush with that nonsense that would never happen!
    Reply