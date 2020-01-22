Report: Apple's New Scissor Switches Will Hit Keyboards Sooner Than Expected

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DigiTimes reported today that Apple is set to introduce a MacBook Pro with a scissor-switch-equipped keyboard in the first half of 2020. That's earlier than expected. Or later. Or maybe it's right on time? Honestly, it's become difficult to keep track of the rumor mill.

Originally, Apple was expected to ditch the controversial butterfly mechanism in its laptop keyboards sometime in 2019. That didn't happen. Instead, it nixed the entry-level MacBook and introduced a MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display. Towards the end of 2019, rumors indicated that Apple planned to introduce the new scissor switch in the second half of 2020.

Today, we have DigiTimes reporting that the new switch will debut in a MacBook Pro 13-inch refresh in the first half of this year. The new switch is set to reach other MacBook keyboards throughout the year, according to DigiTimes, and it could also reach the company's Magic Keyboard accessory. But at this point we'd be more surprised if that timeline's actually correct.

A new scissor switch isn't the only keyboard-related upgrade DigiTimes revealed. The report also claimed that Apple plans to update the Smart Keyboard for its iPad Pro lineup with backlit keys (the publication's anticipating new iPad Pro models too).

Let's hope the latest report turns out to be true, if only so we can stop wondering if Apple's planning to introduce a new scissor switch at all.