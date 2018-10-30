Apple Updates the Mac Mini: Space Gray and 8th Gen Intel Processors

Apple announced a new Mac Mini at an event in Brooklyn today. It comes in Space Gray with 4-core and 6-core Intel 8th Generation CPUs. Apple says it's five times faster than previous Mac Minis--which were last updated in 2014. The new model will be available on November 7 and can be ordered today.
The entry configuration has a 128GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and a quad-core processor for $799. Other configurations for the new Mac Mini will support up to 64GB of RAM, a big update from the old 16GB. It uses SODIMMS clocked at 2,666MHz. It's only form of storage will be SSD, which will go up to 2TB. It will use a T2 chip for security.
There's a new thermal system for double the airflow, though Apple still says its quiet. On the port side, there are four Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI, two USB-A ports and Ethernet. It can be configured with 10GB Ethernet. The company suggested racking thousands of them together for servers or for a build farm.
Every single Mac Mini enclosure will be made of 100 percent recycled aluminum.
