Apple Bumps MacBook To Intel Skylake, Still Just That One USB Type-C Port

Apple announced a refresh to its MacBook line, bringing with it new Intel Core M (Skylake) chips and the promise of overall better performance thanks to faster memory and storage. Also, it’s available in pink.

There are several versions of the new MacBook to choose from, as Apple has options available with Core m3, m5 and m7 CPUs. In all cases, the GPU is the Intel HD Graphics 515.

In a press announcement, Apple stated that 8GB of 1866 MHz RAM (LPDDR3) is now standard across the MacBook line, and it boasted of faster storage, which is now up to 512 GB PCIe-based SSD. The 12-inch display is still 2304x1440 resolution, and the Macbook still has just that one USB Type-C (Gen 1, 5 Gbps) port.

The refreshed MacBook starts at $1,299 (which gets you a Core m3 chip and 256 GB PCIe SSD), but a top-of-the-line model with the Core m7-6Y75 and a 512 GB PCIe SSD will run you $1,599.

Available colors include Rose Gold (aka pink), Space Gray, Gold and Silver.

MacBook (2016)
Display12-inch LED-backlit IPS (2304x1440)
CPUIntel Core m3, m5, m7 (Skylake)
GPUIntel HD Graphics 515
RAM8 GB LPDDR3-1866 MHz
Storage256 or 512 GB PCIe
Networking-802.11ac Wi-Fi-Bluetooth 4.0
Ports-USB Type-C (Gen 1 5 Gbps)-Headphone jack
Misc.-Stereo speakers-Dual mics-480p FaceTime camera-Force Touch trackpad
Battery41.4 Whr Li-ion battery
Dimensions-0.14-0.52 x 11.04 x 7.74 inches (HxWxD)-0.35-1.31 x 28.05 x 19.65 cm (HxWxD)-2.03 lbs / 0.92 kg
OSMac OS X El Capitan
Warranty-90 days phone support-1-year limited warranty
Price$1,299-1,599

Seth Colaner is the News Director for Tom's Hardware. Follow him on Twitter @SethColaner. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Farfolomew 19 April 2016 18:41
    No doubt this is really nice improvement. For those who've never seen even last years model, this thing is like a feather..lighter and skinnier than an iPad circa 2013. The problem is just the one USB port. Having owned several Windows tablets, the most annoying thing for me is when I want to use them as desktop replacements, I have to bust out my collection if myriad splitters and hubs to accommodate my mouse, video, USB hard drives, etc.

    I realize you can get an adaptor for this that gives you USB, Display Port and HDMI, but that's another dongle you'll have to carry around. If you gave this thing 3 type C ports, you'd have a perfect device, and could justifibly charge $1500 for it: 1 port for charging, 1 port for video out, 1 port for USB peripheral(s).
    Reply
  • hitman400 19 April 2016 20:09
    I don't believe you have efficiently looked into some USB C hubs. There have been some really great designs out there, especially start ups that I don't know if they went into production. You should look into it. I remember seeing a hub that your laptop sits on (as if it had those batteries bulging out on old PC laptops) that had a plethora of connections.
    Reply
  • MrKKBB 19 April 2016 20:17
    What is taking so long with MacBook Pros?
    Reply
  • vern72 19 April 2016 23:49
    I'm sorry but one USB port ain't gonna cut it. There should be, at the very least, one USB port on each side: one for a mouse and one for a power cable.
    Reply
  • mrmez 20 April 2016 02:06
    Hopefully they can fit another usb c on the other side in the future, but it's not like this is the ONLY laptop they sell.

    Get a macbook air. 11 or 13". 2x usb, sd card slot, 3.5mm earphone jack and separate charger port.
    Or a macbook pro and add two thunderbolt ports.
    Reply
  • hst101rox 20 April 2016 17:50
    The Air can fit 2 USB ports + charger port but the regular Macbook cannot? That is a bit illogical.
    Reply
  • heffeque 20 April 2016 22:00
    Just get a Bluetooth mouse. It's frustrating to only have one port for charging and other stuff, but mice shouldn't be one of those things getting in your way.
    Reply
  • dgingeri 20 April 2016 23:01
    Wow. They really went the cheap way out this time: Core m series and LPDDR3 memory. A PC with that hardware, even including the software, would be half that price and have a better warranty.
    Reply
  • lonepasserby 20 April 2016 23:35
    The new graphics cards from AMD or Nvidia (whichever they plan on using this year).
    Reply
  • mrmez 21 April 2016 01:04
    17847159 said:
    It's actually the names that are more stupid than anything.

    The macbook is smaller and lighter than the Air. Yet at 12" it falls between the 11 and 13 Air.
    Go figure.
    Reply