A Sneak Peek At 'Ashes Of Ariandel' DLC For 'Dark Souls III'

If you’re craving more Dark Souls III content, look no further. After last month’s announcement of the Ashes of Ariandel DLC, Bandai Namco and From Software released a short gameplay video to show off some of the enemies you can expect--but beware, there are some spoilers in the footage.

As expected from the original trailer, most of the gameplay shows a snow-based environment. The never-ending snowfall and high winds will make it a little more difficult for you to spot enemies until they lunge at you. As far as enemy types go, the trailer shows some basic soldiers with melee weapons, although one of them does have an ability to create a large arc of fire. At one point, there’s also a large, Viking-based beast that you’ll have to fight (watch out for its axe). Some of the snow gives way for a few patches of flora. However, these are home to large bugs, so be wary of where you step.

If you do care about the game’s story, however, you should stop watching the video around the 3:30 mark. The final minute shows two boss battles, and the appearance of both figures might reveal more about the lore in the DLC.

Ashes of Ariandel is the first of two planned DLC packs for Dark Souls III. From Software is still quiet about the details of the second expansion, but there is a season pass available for $24.99. However, you can buy each DLC as a standalone product. When Ashes of Ariandel arrives next month, you can pick it up for $14.99.