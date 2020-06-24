Asus Builds 14-Inch Portable Monitor with USB Type-C

Quietly, Asus listed its new ZenScreen MB14AC on its website. This is a 14-inch portable monitor with an IPS panel and USB Type-C for connectivity.

The IPS panel has a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, and refreshes at 60 Hz. Peak brightness is rated at 250 cd/㎡, and its contrast ratio is quoted to be 700:1. That's not a very high contrast ratio, but as a second screen we reckon it won't be a priority for most users.

The display is built to accompany you on the go for use as a second screen with laptops, so its USB Type-C connectivity will be appreciated by many. Not only does this send data to the screen, it also sends all the needed power, ensuring you won't have to mess around with extra cables on the go. The data transfer happens with the DisplayPort over USB Type-C protocol.

But, if you don't have a port that handles this protocol, you can use the DisplayLink driver for display over USB. This will go at the cost of some performance, but it does mean the Asus ZenScreen MB14C also works on laptops that don't come with USB Type-C.

The display measures 324.94 x 208.03 x 11.2 mm (12.8 x 8.2 x 0.44 inches), and weighs 0.59 kg (1.3 lbs). It comes with a stand to keep it upright in both landscape and portrait orientations, and with a built-in gyroscope will even sense its orientation for you.

No word on pricing or availability yet.