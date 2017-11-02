Asus ROG G703 Gaming Laptop Now Available

The Republic of Gamers arm of Asus announced the immediate availability of its G703VI-XH74K gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor.
In addition to its 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor running at speeds up to 4.3GHz, this laptop comes packed with 32GB of DDR4-2800 MHz RAM and two 256GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs in RAID 0 paired with a secondary 1TB 5400rpm hard drive for storage.
Graphics are handled by an overclockable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card with 8GB GDDR5X that, according to the company, can reach a maximum clock speed of 1,974 MHz on the core and 10.3 GHz on the memory.
Other features include a 17.3-inch full HD IPS-level display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and built-in G-Sync technology, Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0 display outputs. This laptop is also equipped with a built-in Xbox wireless controller module, although the Xbox controller themselves are optional.
The G703VI-XH74K boasts ports aplenty, including a gigabit Ethernet jack, a single USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, 3.5mm audio jacks, and an SD card reader. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.
The Aura RGB-lit keyboard features an integrated Xbox hotkey, four zones of lighting control, nine lighting effects, four isolated hotkeys, 2.5mm key travel, and anti-ghosting technology.
The Asus ROG G703VI-XH74K is available now from the company store for $3,500.
|Asus ROG G703VI-XH74K
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7820HK
|Memory
|32GB DDR4 2800 MHz
|Display
|17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC 144Hz
|Graphics
|GeForce GTX 1080 8GB
|Storage
|2 x 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD + 1TB 2.5” Hard Drive
|Camera
|1280 x 720 HD Webcam
|Networking
|2x2 802.11acBuilt-in Bluetooth V4.1Gigabit Ethernet Jack
|I/O
|1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen14x USB 3.01x Thunderbolt 31x Mini DisplayPort1x HDMI1x AC adapter plug
|Audio
|ESS Sabre DAC
|Battery
|74Wh 8-cell Lithium-Ion
|Power Adapter
|150W
|Dimensions
|16.7 x 12.6 x 2”
|Weight
|10.6 lb
|Price
|$3,500
for $3500 you should expect 2TB SSD and no Mechanical at all.