Asus ROG Maximus IX Extreme Motherboard Comes With Preinstalled Monoblock Cooler

Asus announced the immediate availability of the ROG Maximus IX Extreme motherboard. In addition to features found on high-performance Z270 gaming motherboards such as support for 6th and 7th generation Intel Core desktop processors, DDR4 support up to 4,133MHz, dual PCIe 3.0 x16 slots for SLI and CrossFireX, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-A/C, and an Intel Optane-ready M.2 socket, this motherboard also includes an integrated monoblock developed in conjunction with Bitspower.

Unlike the EK monoblocks unveiled last week that are designed specifically for Asus' ROG motherboards, this integrated monoblock is engineered to not only cool both the processor and VRM circuitry, but the integrated M.2 heatsink, as well. This is important because these components are traditionally cooled by utilizing the excess airflow provided by your CPU air cooler. Lack of airflow to these components can lead to overheating and system instability. The Bitspower monoblock remedies that problem by placing active cooling directly on these components.

On the inside of the water block, you’ll find embedded temperature and flow-rate sensors as well as a built-in leak detector. These are designed to monitor your system in real time to automatically shut the system down in the event of a leak.

The Bitspower monoblock, IO cover, logo, and RGB headers are able to display a range of RGB lighting effects such as breathing, strobing, pulsing, music effect, rainbow, and more. The RGB lighting can even be set to change color to reflect CPU temperature and load. The Maximus IX Extreme even has color-coded and LED-illuminated 3.5mm audio connectors.

The Asus ROG Maximus IX Extreme also boasts a number of exclusive features, including a pre-mounted I/O shield, strengthened SafeSlot PCI Express slots, SafeDIMM memory slots, and a copper-plated PCB edge. Asus’ Extreme Engine Digi+ is composed of NexFET MOSFETs, MicroFine alloy chokes, Digi+ PWM controller, and 10K black metallic capacitors.

Finally, there are a total of 12 fan connectors on this motherboard that are strategically placed for use with water cooling components such as fans and water pumps. There are also headers on the motherboard for additional flow rate and temperature sensors for end users who want to run a secondary water cooling loop.

The motherboard is available now at “leading resellers” in North America with an MSRP of $629.