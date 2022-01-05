Asus' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Is Like a Giant Folding-Screen Phone

If you've been intrigued by the folding-screen phones from the likes of Samsung and others, but want something bigger, more powerful and running Windows 11, let me introduce you to Asus' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Asus)

It's essentially a 17.3-inch 4:3 foldable OLED touchscreen, powered by a 12th Gen Intel U-series i7 processor. When folded like a laptop, the top half of the display becomes a 12.5-inch 1920 x 1280 screen. You can use the bottom half as a touch keyboard, or Asus will offer an ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard/touchpad designed to function either sitting on top of the bottom half of the Zenbook's display , or on a table with the full 17.3-inch display standing up in front of it.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus touts the display of the Zenbook 17 Fold as Pantone validated, Dolby Vision HDR enabled and delivering 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut. There are also four Harman Kardon-certified speakers for Dolby Atmos support. And Asus packs in both an HD IR camera with a color sensor for automatic brightness and color temperature adjustments, as well as a 5 MP webcam.

Along with the i7 U-Series CPU, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will offer 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. You get two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 75 Wh battery with fast charging. We'll be curious to see how that battery holds up powering that huge OLED display, but we'll have to wait a bit to find out. Asus says the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will arrive sometime in the "mid-year" of 2022.



This device is reminiscent of the dual-screen Twin River prototype Intel showed at Computex in 2019 , and Asus says its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was also designed in conjunction with the chipmaker. In 2018, Asus had shown off a dual-screen prototype dubbed Project Precog, which also used AI for easier navigation.



While a device like this clearly opens up new possibilities for on-the-go productivity and entertainment in a Windows-based laptop, it also brings with it the same screen worries (cracking, creases, etc.) of folding-screen phones–just on a much larger scale. And despite being small when folded in half, this isn't exactly a light device. Asus says the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will weigh between 3.53 and 3.75 pounds – and that's without the ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad.

(Image credit: Asus)