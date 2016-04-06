'Battleborn' Pre-Orders Available For Xbox One, Open Beta Starts April 13

Last month, Gearbox Software announced that its latest project, Battleborn, was ready for retail customers. Now, Microsoft is opening the pre-order doors for anyone who wants to place an order for the game on Xbox One.

Two versions of the game are available for pre-order. The basic bundle ($59.99) includes the game and the Firstborn Pack. The extra content will contain an “exclusive in-game title” as well as golden skins for five characters: Thorn, Reyna, Montana, Marquis and Rath. If you’re willing to pay an extra $15, you can grab the Deluxe Edition. In addition to the basic bundle, you’ll get access to the game’s season pass that will include extra content, such as “Story Operations” and more skins and taunts for the game’s 25 characters. On top of that, you’ll be able to immediately unlock five characters to use in the game.

The pre-order news arrives two days before the start of Battleborn’s open beta session, which runs from April 8 (if you’re playing on the PlayStation 4) through April 18. PS4 owners can also play with an extra character named Toby during the beta session, and they will also receive extra rewards for participating in the event, such as the first DLC pack and instant access to a new character named Alani.

For those on the Xbox One and PC, you can start playing the game on April 13, but fans on all three platforms can begin pre-loading the beta version today. The retail version of Battleborn is expected to launch on May 3.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.