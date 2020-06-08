Binned Intel Core i7-10700K at 5.1 GHz Selling for $559

Intel Core i7-10700K (Image credit: Intel)

Silicon Lottery is selling pre-binned Intel Core i7-10700K processors on its online store. If overclocking Intel CPUs on your own isn't your cup of tea, Silicon Lottery's offerings are a dream come true -- if you're willing to pay a premium.

Binning specialist Silicon Lottery shared its binning stats for the Core i7-10700K. Sadly, the company didn't specify the size of its sample. Still, Silicon Lottery found that 100% of its samples achieved a 4.9 GHz all-core overclock. Out of the tested chips, 68% managed to hit 5 GHz or higher.

Only 20% of Silicon Lottery's Core i7-10700K CPUs could run at 5.1 GHz stably.

Overall, the data looks pretty encouraging, since more than half of the Core i7-10700K chips reached or surpassed the 5 GHz mark.

The Core i7-10700K, which hails from the 10th Generation Comet Lake-S family, comes with eight CPU cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache. Intel markets the 14nm K-series chip with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 5.1 GHz boost clock. The all-core boost clock speed, which Intel doesn't publicly advertise, is rated for 4.7 GHz.

For reference, the processor has a PL1 (Power Level 1) of 125W and a PL2 (Power Level 2) that scales up to 229W. Although Intel lists an MSRP of $374 - $387 for a stock Core i7-10700K, the octa-core Comet Lake-S processor typically sells for as high as $409.99.

Processor All-Core Boost Clock (GHz) 4-Core Boost Vcore (V) Pricing Core i7-10700K @ 5.1 GHz 5.1 5.2 / 5.1 1.400 $559.99 Core i7-10700K @ 5.0 GHz 5.0 5.1 / 5.0 1.375 $469.99 Core i7-10700K @ 4.9 GHz 4.9 5.0 / 4.9 1.350 $429.99 Stock Core i7-10700K 4.7 ? ? $374 - $387

The highest-clocked Core i7-10700K from Silicon Lottery runs at 5.1 GHz across all eight cores with a 1.4V Vcore. This premium part carries a $559.99 price tag, which is up to $150 more expensive than the Core i7-10700K's street price.

Lower binned versions of the Core i7-10700K feature all-core boost clock speeds up to 4.9 GHz and 5.0 GHz and cost $429.99 and $469.99, respectively.

For the binned Comet Lake-S parts, Silicon Lottery sticks with a AVX offset value of 1 that subtracts 100 MHz from the advertised speeds when the processor is engaged in AVX workloads. The company specifies a Load-Line Calibration (LLC) value of 3 for Asus' ROG Maximus XII series of motherboards (Apex, Extreme, Formula, Hero). For Z490 motherboards from other brands, Silicon Lottery recommends a value of 4.

As expected, Silicon Lottery offers the delidding treatment for the Comet Lake-S chips. The service, which costs $49.99, should help decrease the operating temperatures anywhere from 5 degrees to 10 degrees Celsius when the overclocked Core i7-10700K is submitted to heavy workloads.