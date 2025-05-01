Intel IPO delivers better gaming performance than 200S Boost in user benchmarks

News
By published

Similar performance-enhancing technology but slightly different results

Core Ultra 200S CPU
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel has recently introduced two performance-boosting features for its Core Ultra 200S (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors, which rank among the best CPUs. While IPO (Intel Performance Optimizations) and 200S Boost share the same objective, one BiliBili user's tests (via Uniko's Hardware) seemingly show that IPO delivers a higher gaming performance uplift.

The user performed the tests with a Core Ultra 7 265K, DDR5-8000 memory, and a GeForce RTX 5090D. They benchmarked IPO and 200S Boost across seven games with different quality settings at 2160p (3840 x 2160) and DLSS activated when applicable.

The Core Ultra 7 265K was a part of three configurations. The XMP configuration enables XMP to get the memory up to DDR5-8000 with no changes to the processor. The 200S Boost configuration increases the Die-to-Die (D2D) communication fabric from the default 2.1 GHz to 3.2 GHz and the Next Generation Uncore (NGU) fabric from 2.6 GHz to 3.2 GHz.

On the other hand, the IPO configuration makes several changes to the processor. For starters, it increases the P-core and E-core clocks to 5.4 GHz and 4.9 GHz, respectively, from the default 5.2 GHz and 4.9 GHz. While the 200S Boost doesn't touch the Ring (3.8 GHz), IPO overclocks it to 4 GHz. These adjustments limit IPO from pushing the D2D and NGU as hard as IPO. As a result, the IPO only dials in at 3.1 GHz for the D2D and NGU. The memory, however, is tuned to DDR5-8400 with optimized timings.

Intel IPO vs. Intel 200S Boost Gaming Performance

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Games

Default XMP 8000

Intel 200S Boost

Intel IPO

Forza Horizon 5

263 / 197

269 / 197

274 / 198

Cyberpunk 2077

288 / 260

289 / 261

297 / 277

Total War: Warhammer III

103 / 87

104 / 82

110 / 89

Black Myth: Wukong

200 / 101

202 / 102

206 / 104

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

484 / 403

483 / 396

491 / 405

Counter-Strike 2

653 / 205

661 / 217

770 / 260

Watch Dogs: Legion

146 / 111

158 / 116

170 / 127

IPO pumped out 2% higher average frame rates than 200S Boost in Forza Horizon 5 and less than 1% higher 1% Lows. In Cyberpunk 2077, however, IPO exhibited 3% higher average frame rates and 6% higher 1% Lows. IPO also excelled in Total War: Warhammer III, delivering 6% better average frame rates and 9% better 1% Lows than 200S Boost.

With Black Myth: Wukong, IPO only showed 2% higher average frame rates and 1% Lows than 200S Boost. The tests showed similar results in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege.

Counter-Strike 2, tested at 1080p (1920 x 1080), gained the most from Intel's performance enhancements. It is not unexpected, as Counter-Strike 2 is very processor-intensive. IPO boasted 16% higher average frame rates and 20% better 1% Lows. Meanwhile, IPO outperformed 200S Boost in Watch Dogs: Legion with 8% and 9% improved average frame rates and 1% Lows, respectively.

Since their introduction, Intel's Core Ultra 200S processors have exhibited performance challenges, prompting Intel to develop various optimizations to enhance their competitiveness against AMD's Ryzen 9000 (codename Granite Ridge) processors. Nonetheless, user-provided benchmarks indicate a comparative advantage for Intel IPO over 200S Boost. It's understandable since the former makes more changes to the processor's parameters and overclocks compatible DDR5-8000 memory kits to DDR5-8400.

As the results have shown, the performance margins between Intel's IPO and 200S Boost are small unless you're playing a processor-intensive game. For instance, running Cyberpunk 2077 at 289 FPS or 297 FPS may not be discernible to the human eye if you don't have a frame rate monitoring software on screen.

Intel's 200S Boost is available to all Arrow Lake processor owners via a motherboard firmware update. Intel IPO, on the other hand, is currently only available in China.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

See more CPUs News
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

More about cpus

AMD is reportedly readying Ryzen 9000G (Gorgon Point) and EPYC 4005 (Grado) CPUs for AM5

Intel details 14A performance and new 'Turbo Cells' that unlock maximum CPU and GPU frequency

Despite Nvidia claims, Chinese smugglers have used live lobsters and fake baby bumps to traffic chips
See more latest
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • BladePocok
    Try these results again in the lower segment, not everything is about the high-end top top performance.
    Reply
Most Popular
A lobster on the beach.
Despite Nvidia claims, Chinese smugglers have used live lobsters and fake baby bumps to traffic chips
Boox Mira Pro (Color)
Boox debuts 23.5-inch color E ink monitor with 1800p resolution and $1,900 price tag
Penguin + Excel
Developer gets Linux running inside Microsoft Excel, 'mostly for fun'
xMEMS Labs micro cooling fan
Tiny cooling fan-on-a-chip designed for phones to be deployed in AI data centers
Wyze Cam Floodlight 2
Wyze gets $255K tariff bill for $167K worth of floodlights
Microsoft
Microsoft hikes prices of Xbox consoles, controllers, headsets, and games worldwide - cites market conditions and price of development
8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller
8BitDo backs down after blaming tariffs for suspension of China warehouse shipments to the U.S.
Stock image of a data center
UK company allegedly paid $4m in bribes to secure Microsoft data center construction contract
The Buffalo HD-SKL &#039;skeleton hard disk&#039;
Buffalo celebrates 50yr anniversary with a limited edition 'skeleton' transparent hard disk
AMD RDNA 4 HERO
Tipster claims AMD's RX 9060 XT 8GB is planned to launch at Computex — Dismisses cancellation rumors