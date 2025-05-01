Intel IPO delivers better gaming performance than 200S Boost in user benchmarks

Intel has recently introduced two performance-boosting features for its Core Ultra 200S (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors, which rank among the best CPUs. While IPO (Intel Performance Optimizations) and 200S Boost share the same objective, one BiliBili user's tests (via Uniko's Hardware) seemingly show that IPO delivers a higher gaming performance uplift.

The user performed the tests with a Core Ultra 7 265K, DDR5-8000 memory, and a GeForce RTX 5090D. They benchmarked IPO and 200S Boost across seven games with different quality settings at 2160p (3840 x 2160) and DLSS activated when applicable.

The Core Ultra 7 265K was a part of three configurations. The XMP configuration enables XMP to get the memory up to DDR5-8000 with no changes to the processor. The 200S Boost configuration increases the Die-to-Die (D2D) communication fabric from the default 2.1 GHz to 3.2 GHz and the Next Generation Uncore (NGU) fabric from 2.6 GHz to 3.2 GHz.

On the other hand, the IPO configuration makes several changes to the processor. For starters, it increases the P-core and E-core clocks to 5.4 GHz and 4.9 GHz, respectively, from the default 5.2 GHz and 4.9 GHz. While the 200S Boost doesn't touch the Ring (3.8 GHz), IPO overclocks it to 4 GHz. These adjustments limit IPO from pushing the D2D and NGU as hard as IPO. As a result, the IPO only dials in at 3.1 GHz for the D2D and NGU. The memory, however, is tuned to DDR5-8400 with optimized timings.

Intel IPO vs. Intel 200S Boost Gaming Performance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Games Default XMP 8000 Intel 200S Boost Intel IPO Forza Horizon 5 263 / 197 269 / 197 274 / 198 Cyberpunk 2077 288 / 260 289 / 261 297 / 277 Total War: Warhammer III 103 / 87 104 / 82 110 / 89 Black Myth: Wukong 200 / 101 202 / 102 206 / 104 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege 484 / 403 483 / 396 491 / 405 Counter-Strike 2 653 / 205 661 / 217 770 / 260 Watch Dogs: Legion 146 / 111 158 / 116 170 / 127

IPO pumped out 2% higher average frame rates than 200S Boost in Forza Horizon 5 and less than 1% higher 1% Lows. In Cyberpunk 2077, however, IPO exhibited 3% higher average frame rates and 6% higher 1% Lows. IPO also excelled in Total War: Warhammer III, delivering 6% better average frame rates and 9% better 1% Lows than 200S Boost.

With Black Myth: Wukong, IPO only showed 2% higher average frame rates and 1% Lows than 200S Boost. The tests showed similar results in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege.

Counter-Strike 2, tested at 1080p (1920 x 1080), gained the most from Intel's performance enhancements. It is not unexpected, as Counter-Strike 2 is very processor-intensive. IPO boasted 16% higher average frame rates and 20% better 1% Lows. Meanwhile, IPO outperformed 200S Boost in Watch Dogs: Legion with 8% and 9% improved average frame rates and 1% Lows, respectively.

Since their introduction, Intel's Core Ultra 200S processors have exhibited performance challenges, prompting Intel to develop various optimizations to enhance their competitiveness against AMD's Ryzen 9000 (codename Granite Ridge) processors. Nonetheless, user-provided benchmarks indicate a comparative advantage for Intel IPO over 200S Boost. It's understandable since the former makes more changes to the processor's parameters and overclocks compatible DDR5-8000 memory kits to DDR5-8400.

As the results have shown, the performance margins between Intel's IPO and 200S Boost are small unless you're playing a processor-intensive game. For instance, running Cyberpunk 2077 at 289 FPS or 297 FPS may not be discernible to the human eye if you don't have a frame rate monitoring software on screen.

Intel's 200S Boost is available to all Arrow Lake processor owners via a motherboard firmware update. Intel IPO, on the other hand, is currently only available in China.

