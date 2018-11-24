Cherry Launches MX Board 1.0 Mechanical Keyboard

Today, Cherry launched their new MX Board 1.0, a mechanical keyboard targeted towards writers at an affordable price point.

The keyboard features a fairly minimalistic design with a large detachable palm-rest and feet that allow for three height-adjustment steps. Unlike the MX Board 1.0 TKL released last year, the MX Board 1.0 features a full-sized layout. Notably, the keyboard has N-Key rollover and anti-ghosting, as well as their HighSpeed digital controller that allows for fast input conversion. Windows key lock-out is also available.

There are two models available, one with Cherry MX Red Silent switches and the other with MX Brown switches, both of which are rated for over 50 million keystrokes. The keyboard also features dimmable white backlighting and several lighting modes that are togglable via keyboard shortcuts. Cherry hasn't announced a software that will control these effects. The keycaps are laser-etched and are said to have been designed for uniform illumination and high abrasion-resistance.

Interestingly, the keyboard’s USB connector is also illuminated. The keyboard has a suggested retail price of€90 / £80, but Cherry hasn't announced a U.S. price yet.