Call of Duty: Black Ops Getting Dedicated Servers

So, dedicated servers are back. But are they good enough?

One of the big complaints against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is that it does not allow players to run their own dedicated servers. The complaints appear to have been heard by Treyarch, who is working on Call of Duty: Black Ops – but the solution may not please everyone.

Activision and Treyarch studios have come to an agreement with GameServers.com, making it the exclusive dedicated server provider. This means that anyone can make a dedicated server for Black Ops, as long as it is with GameServers.com.

Ranked servers with an 18 player limit run at $14.95 per month, while unranked servers will cost $0.99 per player spot up to a maximum of 24 players at a time.

Outside of the rented servers from GameServers.com, Treyarch will also be running its own fleet of dedicated servers.

"If players want to run a dedicated Ranked or Unranked server on the PC, they will have to rent one through GameServers," Olin told IGN. "Treyarch will be providing a fleet of 'Day-1 Servers' (through GameServers) which will be up and operational on November 9th.

"Nobody will have to rent a dedicated server through GameServers in order to play the game," says Olin. "But for anybody who wants to run their own server, it will be run from GameServers.com."

Olin added that this partnership adds the advantage of much more effective anti-cheating and hacking moderation.

"If you rent a server, you will still have the ability to Kick, Ban, and Configure it the way you see fit," Olin added. "Of course Ranked servers will have some set configurations that can't be messed with; but you will still have the power to administrate your servers as a customer of GameServers."

  • noodlegts 14 September 2010 20:11
    Better than nothing I guess. More than anything I just want to be able to pick the map I'm playing on, kick cheaters, and not have the game stop half-way because someone left. This plan achieves that... so I'm satisfied.

    I know for some folks this won't be enough though.
  • darkchazz 14 September 2010 20:20
    MW2 on pc is filled with hackers , IW did a shitty job releasing a broken game.
    Wallhack , aimbot , 10th prestige , no recoil , moded lobbies.
  • Mr Pizza 14 September 2010 20:20
    YES!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • insider3 14 September 2010 20:22
    Goood! No more waiting for a new host, no more having to deal with the obvious hackers for the entire map, no more not being allowed to choose maps, and finally..finally, we can set up scrims against other clans a lot easier.
  • insider3 14 September 2010 20:23
    darkchazzMW2 on pc is filled with hackers , IW did a shitty job releasing a broken game.Wallhack , aimbot , 10th prestige , no recoil , moded lobbies.
    Agreed, I love how they said VAC was going to do a good job at banning hackers. It seems like there's one or two in every game.
  • beans4you 14 September 2010 20:25
    Yeah.. not bad. I guess. I just exited codmw2 before posting, clearly someone with no life is hacking the game at 9:30am.. seriously its just a matter of time before Black OPS gets plagued by the same retarded people. It's really not that great of a game to pay for servers yet if your hardcore all the power to ya!
  • unrealpinky 14 September 2010 20:27
    Screw them. Gameservers are horrible in their support in troubleshooting issues and was glad to get rid of them and moved to a my own dedicated server colocated at a datacenter. This is still a huge "slap-in-the-face" for clans and other PC game enthusiasts that pour their money and time to create and control all aspects of their gaming experience. Another Call of Duty title to skip.
  • theshonen8899 14 September 2010 20:29
    zipzoomflyhighThe problem is people like you kick people who are good, just because you get frustrated and THINK the person is cheating.
    I have never seen someone who wasn't hacking get kicked. Most people will ignore a vote if they don't suspect anything.
  • De La NoChe 14 September 2010 20:29
    I cant wait!!! I hope they left knife throwing in there. That is my favorite weapon :) !

    www.youtube.com/delanoche21 = Some Good Kill Cam Knife Throws (legit using eyefnity (three monitors))

  • coleipoo 14 September 2010 20:30
    Isn't this how all dedicated servers work? You have to pay for them?
