Computex Rescheduled to September; Smaller Show This Year

In a bid to answer yesterday's call for Computex to be postponed, TAITRA, the organizers, have decided to postpone the annual Taiwan-based trade show to September. It will take place from September 28 through September 30, making it a three-day show.

Originally, Computex was set to take place from June 2nd through June 6th as a five-day show, but because Taiwan has shut down its borders for foreign nationals, many were concerned about the viability of a tech show still so close to the outbreak. Computex was derailed by a similar situation with the SARS virus back in 2003, so the cancellation isn't unprecedented.

It is unclear why the show has been shortened by two days, though we reckon there are two main contributing factors -- Reduced availability of the convention halls, and lower demand from exhibitors at that time. TAITRA has noted that the show will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Hall 2, whereas typically, the show takes place in multiple areas around the city.

In 2019, Computex hosted a total of 1,685 exhibitors with 5,508 booths, attracting a total of 42,495 visitors.

Nevertheless, for media, there are often meetings in hotel suites around the city up to two days before the show, so hopefully the effects of a smaller and shorter Computex won't be as pronounced in terms of product announcements and reveals.