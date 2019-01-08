Corsair Brings 'Slipstream Wireless' Tech to One of its Three New RGB Mice

Corsair launched three new gaming mice at CES 2019. The Ironclaw RGB and M65 RGB Elite are impressive in their own right, with high-DPI sensors and a full spectrum of lights. But the Harpoon RGB Wireless is the first to use Corsair’s new proprietary "Slipstream Wireless" standard.

The Harpoon RGB Wireless cuts the wire on Corsair’s budget Harpoon RGB gaming mouse, with Slipstream Wireless technology that uses a 2.4GHz connection to achieve sub-1ms latency and a wireless range of 33ft. Corsair says it uses Intelligent Frequency Shift (IFS) to ensure a strong signal even during heavy wireless traffic. Along with Slipstream Wireless, the Harpoon RGB Wireless can also connect via Bluetooth or wired via the included standard USB cable. As for battery life, the mouse lasts for up to 45 hours with Slipstream, or up to 60 hours on Bluetooth--with lighting off. The sensor has also been upgraded from the original Harpoon RGB to the Pixart PMW3325. Despite the upgrades, the mouse remains fairly lightweight at 99g.



The Ironclaw RGB is a new entry into Corsair’s lineup, with a shape designed specifically for people with larger hands to palm grip. Featuring Corsair’s new custom Pixart PMW3391 sensor, with sensitivity is adjustable up to native 18000 DPI using extremely small increments of just 1 DPI. It also comes with two right-handed thumb macros, onboard profile storage and weighs in at 105g.



Finally, the M65 RGB Elite upgrades the fan-favorite M65 design with a slew of new features, most notably upgrading to the same PMW3391 sensor as the Ironclaw RGB. Moreover, the aluminium chassis has seen a weight reduction by over 15%, now weighing in at 97g. The tunable weight system, which allows for three weights to be put into the base of the mouse, has also been retained from previous models. Moreover, the side button cluster has been redesigned, with larger side buttons and the dedicated ‘sniper’ button moved upwards to sit flush with the foremost side button. As Corsair put it during its press event, the new layout is designed to make it easier to hit the buttons you want, without mashing the ones you don't want to press.



The M65 RGB Elite features RGB lighting zones on the Corsair logo and scroll wheel, while only the logo is backlit on the other two mice. Lighting effects, along with key mapping, sensitivity and other options are all configurable via the Corsair iCUE software. The Harpoon RGB wireless retails at $49.99, while both the Ironclaw RGB and the M65 RGB Elite retail for $59.99.