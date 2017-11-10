Trending

Corsair Offers ‘World’s Fastest’ 4x8GB DDR4 Memory Kit

Corsair laid claim to the world’s fastest 32GB 4x8GB DDR4 4,333MHz memory kit. Though these new memory modules might not be as fast as the company’s recently announced Vengeance LPX kits, they are the fastest kits the company has to offer in 4x8GB capacities.

This new 32GB kit comes with four 8GB DIMMs powered by hand-sorted and extensively binned Samsung B-die ICs memory chips. The RAM operates at 4,333MHz with timings of CL19-26-26-46 at 1.50V. These new memory modules are equipped with low-profile aluminum heatsinks and are built using eight-layer PCB. All Corsair Vengeance LPX memory kits come with a a lifetime limited warranty.

The company stated its Vengeance LPX kits are validated at DDR4-4,333Hz with CL19-26-26-46 timings at 1.50V on a system featuring an Asus ROG Maximus X Hero motherboard and an Intel Core i5-8600K processor.

Availability for Corsair’s Vengeance DDR4-4,333MHz kits is listed as December 2017. No information on pricing was given.

Corsair Vengeance DDR4-4333
Density32GB (8GB x4)
Latency CL19-26-26-46
Voltage1.5V
FormatDIMM
Pin Out288-pin
HeatspreaderAnodized Aluminum
LightingNone
CompatibilityIntel
  • John Philips 10 November 2017 19:18
    Horrible cas latencies...
  • amulder87 10 November 2017 20:01
    It's 8.76ns latency at that frequency. For comparison, 3200Mhz DDR at 14 CAS is 8.75.
  • popatim 11 November 2017 20:26
    The article is confusing; do these modues use the rated timiings at 1.35v on everything but the Asus board where it only works at 1.5v ???

    Quote:" The RAM operates at 4,333MHz with timings of CL19-26-26-46 at 1.35V...

    The company stated its Vengeance LPX kits are validated at DDR4-4,333Hz with CL19-26-26-46 timings at 1.50V on a system featuring an Asus ROG Maximus X Hero motherboard and an Intel Core i5-8600K processor."
  • photonboy 12 November 2017 00:40
    POPATIM,
    There must be a MISTAKE. Timings, frequency and voltage are grouped. I would assume the "1.35V" is meant for a lower frequency, probably the DEFAULT (not XMP) frequency.
  • popatim 12 November 2017 23:31
    I realize that, just wanted to get the editorial staff on going on correcting themselves.
  • SkyBill40 13 November 2017 02:03
    Isn't their Dominator line supposed to be the top end or am I mistaken? I have Vengeance LPX DDR3 in my FX8350 build and they are fantastic, so I'd definitely consider buying these if I were in the market for a new build.
