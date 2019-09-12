Corsair Launches World’s First DDR4-4866 Kit

CAS 18 latency might be the most impressive part of Corsair’s Vengeance LPS announcement, as these new DDR4-4866 modules run similar timings to the DDR4-3600 of a certain cheeky upstart. Of course, you’ll need a bit more voltage. And, perhaps, a fan.

Part number CMK16GX4M2Z4866C18 hard launches today with initial availability at Newegg ($860) as well as Corsair’s stores in the US ($950, ouch) and UK (£975, double-ouch!). As for the voltage needed to get this frequency, it’s not so terrible at 1.50V. You’re spot-on to think that this sounds like a voltage AMD guys would use, as Corsair lists compatibility with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Formula, MSI MEG X570 Godlike, and MSI Prestige X570 Creation when used with a 3000-series Ryzen CPU.

Looking for a little more bling and a little less zing? Corsair’s using the same voltage to push a pair of its Vengeance RGB Pro modules to DDR4-4700 CAS 19. No fan required. Which means that you’ll be able to see those pretty lights.