Thermaltake Announces RGB DRAM With Tough Name & Wimpy Timings

At Computex 2019 Tuesday Thermaltake announced two new memory lines to supplement its already-released WaterRAM RGB memory, but the new memory will not support liquid cooling. Designed to complement Thermaltake’s RGB Ecosystem, this standalone hardware features the firm’s RGB Plus software with AI Voice Control, Alexa compatibility, and Razer Chroma synchronization.

Thermaltake ToughRAM RGB at Computex 2019. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While compatibility with Thermaltake’s RGB control replaces the former kit’s waterblock compatibility as its raison d'être, a second product appears to diverge completely from the company’s DRAM-market-entry rationale: ToughRAM will also be available without RGB:

Series Model Number Data Rate XMP Timings Capacity ToughRAM RGB R009D408GX2-3600C18A DDR4-3600 18-22-22-42 at 1.35V 2x 8GB (16GB) ToughRAM RGB R009D408GX2-3200C16A DDR4-3200 16-18-18-38 at 1.35V 2x 8GB (16GB) ToughRAM RGB R009D408GX2-3000C16A DDR4-3000 16-18-18-38 at 1.35V 2x 8GB (16GB) ToughRAM DDR4 ? DDR4-3000 ? 2x 8GB (16GB) ToughRAM DDR4 ? DDR4-2??? ? 2x 8GB (16GB) ToughRAM DDR4 ? DDR4-2400 ? 2x 8GB (16GB)

While the RGB version’s timings look mediocre at best, that level of specificity isn’t even provided for the non-RGB version. Thermaltake instead says it will be available at data rates from 2400 to 3000, which probably but not certainly includes DDR4-2666.

Thermaltake ToughRAM RGB at Computex 2019. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As Computex announcements often refer to products so new as to not have a distribution date, we probably shouldn’t be too surprised that the firm doesn’t have any images of its ToughRAM DDR4, or that its ToughRAM RGB images are CGI. On the other hand, the product description page for at least the DDR4-3600 version is online, so feel free to pester the firm if its product isn’t available in a couple weeks.