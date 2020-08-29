Custom RC Remote Works Great with Forza Horizon 4

This custom controller project from Dave Madison is perfect for racing game fans! Madison modified a grip-style RC controller to operate with games like Forza Horizon 4.
The project is based on a DumboRC X4 RC controller. Some of the inner hardware was replaced and additional buttons were added to the final design. The end result is a working unit that provides a new experience when driving in games like Forza.
The DumboRC X4 is a 2GHz wireless controller intended for RC boats and cars. Madison had to remove the wireless receiver and connect it to a USB-enabled microcontroller. This processes the controller input to output as Xbox 360 gamepad signals.
Madison decided to add some additional buttons to the top of the controller. He also replaced a PCB in the grip to a custom one (manufactured to order by OSH Park) to upgrade the toggle button to a momentary button.
Because the controller is recognized as an Xbox 360 gamepad, you don't have to do anything special on the software side to get the controller to connect. If you want to read more about the project, check out the official Parts Not Included website and be sure to follow him on YouTube.